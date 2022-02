You may have started to notice some businesses in Great Bend posting unusual messages on their outdoor signs. That's because the city's annual sign war is heating up. A clever message is currently being displayed on the sign outside the Pizza Hut on West 10th Street. It says 'Let the Dominoes Fall, No One Out Pizzas The Hut,' an obvious reference to some new pizza competition in town from Dominoes Pizza.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO