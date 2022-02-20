ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario's Home Targeted by Irate Man with Gun

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Baywatch" actress Alexandra Daddario had the scare of her life Saturday ... when an irate man with a loaded gun went to her home and went off screaming something about her. LAPD cops...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

'90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda's Husband Danny Elfman Disappears, 68-Year-Old Trades In Clean-Cut Image For Shocking Body Tattoos

Bridget Fonda isn't the only one in her marriage that's made changes! The '90s sex icon's husband Danny Elfman is totally unrecognizable!. The 68-year-old composer — who was once as clean-cut as they come — has adopted the rockstar lifestyle for his final curtain call. Days after Fonda was spotted for the first time in 12 years, Elfman reemerged and his transformation will shock you.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Bob Saget's Fatal Injury May Be Headboard-Related, Cops Certain No Foul Play

9:18 AM PT -- A judge has granted Bob's family the temporary restraining order it requested to block the release of photos from the scene in his hotel room. Bob Saget's death is creating a mystery for many experts, who wonder how he suffered such a severe skull fracture ... and what exactly he hit -- but authorities are firm on what didn't happen, and they think the injury was caused by something connected to the bed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Oxygen

A Polygamist Preacher In California Becomes Main Suspect In His Wife's Disappearance

A polygamous preacher became the prime suspect when one of his wives disappeared from their San Diego home. How did it happen?. Friends described Joy Risker, 25, as a bubbly woman who sought out a father figure after her biological dad left the family when she was a teenager. Risker surrounded herself with friends and made regular appearances around the 1990s rave circuit before her mother encouraged her to join her at church. There, she met charismatic youth pastor Sean Goff, who took a liking to the young woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crewe dog attack: Bullmastiff attacking woman and boy shot dead by police

Police in Crewe have shot dead a dog that attacked a boy and a woman as well as mauled another pet to death. The dog reportedly attacked a smaller dog first, before injuring a boy and woman, on Richmond Road in Crewe at around 3:30pm on Saturday. The woman and a teenage boy both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were both taken to hospital for further treatment.The dog believed to have been a Bullmastiff-type breed and was shot dead by armed police who were called in.A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapd#Ig
The Independent

Uber driver shoots pregnant woman and forces her to give birth prematurely

A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly: New Evidence Reportedly Proves He Shot & Killed His 2 Friends

Prosecutors are reportedly working hard to try and get Florida rapper YNW Melly (Jamell Demons) into the execution chair, presenting sixty-six new pages of DNA evidence that prove that he pulled the trigger and killed his two friends, YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) in October 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Davenport Journal

Stalker arrived at his idol’s family home after she blocked him on all of her social media accounts; the girl’s father shot him to death

The rising social media star and her family said that the alleged stalker reportedly arrived at their family home, armed with shotgun, and demanded to meet his idol in person. The girl’s father then fatally shot the stalker. The girl’s father initially thought that the 18-year-old stalker is ‘one of these keyboard cowboys.’ But, unfortunately, he was wrong. The stalker barged onto the family property and shot through their front door.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Role in Tragic 'Rust' Shooting Questioned After DA Confirms Major Detail

Alec Baldwin and several other members of the production team of Rust are being sued by the family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was accidentally shot and killed on set, but Baldwin's role has recently been called into question. Baldwin was holding the gun when It went off but has maintained that he never pulled the trigger, and a new report from a district attorney has confirmed that such a situation could have occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy