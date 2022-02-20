ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kodak Black Shows Leg Injury After Being Shot in Hollywood

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black is doing a little show and tell ... displaying the impact of his injuries after being shot during Super Bowl Weekend. TMZ broke the story ... Kodak was hit in the leg...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 27

Derrick Knee
2d ago

thanks to role models like this ape and Al Sharpton, a black kid can look forward to incarceration or even death... All for cultural appropriation of course.

Reply(8)
15
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shooting: New Video Shows Different Angle Of The Shooter

Just yesterday, some distressing news was reported in the hip-hop world as it was revealed that Kodak Black was one of the four men who were shot outside of Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles. The party was taking place at The Nice Guy, and the entire event was attended by some of hip-hop's biggest names.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HipHopDX.com

Aspiring Bronx Rapper Still Missing 3 Years After Calling Mom 'They're Trying To Kill Me!'

Scranton, PA – Rashan Anthony Francis, an aspiring rapper from the Bronx, contacted his mother in 2018 crying, “They’re trying to kill me” — and that was the last time she heard from him. Three years later, Francis still hasn’t be found. According NewsNation, that phone call still haunts Francis’ mother Denise DeGraffee as she struggles to move forward.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Justin Bieber
HipHopDX.com

Benny The Butcher Breaks Silence On Houston Walmart Shooting: 'Them N-ggas Did Some Renegade Shit'

New York, NY – Benny The Butcher is in heavy promo mode as he readies Tana Tank 4, addressing everything from J. Cole’s verse on “Johnny P’s Caddy” to his desire for a collaboration with JAY-Z. During his much-talked about interview with The Breakfast Club, the Griselda Records powerhouse finally opened up about the 2020 shooting at a Houston Walmart in which he was shot in the leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Four men charged in death of ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K Williams

Four men have been charged in the death of The Wire actor Michael K Williams. Williams died suddenly in Brooklyn, New York on September 6. The actor was best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO series The Wire, which he first played in 2002 until 2008. Williams also played Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Brooklyn Rapper TDott Woo Shot Dead At 22 Hours After Signing Record Deal

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo has passed away after being shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday (Feb. 1), just hours after inking his first record deal. He was just 22 years old. TDott was reportedly shot in the head while standing in front of his mother’s home near the intersection of East 98th Street and Avenue L. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Prior to the incident, TDott announced a partnership with Million Dollar Music, which was going to distribute his music and help build on the buzz the Canarsie native had created over...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Attempted Intimacy With Blueface By Breaking Into His House

Blueface and Chrisean have been making headlines for months in regards to the rollercoaster of a relationship they put on display. There have been fights, wars of words, break ups and break ins, all occuring within the first month of the new year. The situation eventually led to frequent wordspreader Wack 100 getting involved in some back and forth with Chrisean as well. Her latest performance in this reality show entails her breaking into Blueface's house, and falling into his bathtub drunk.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#The Nice Guy
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby's Baby Mama Meme Chimes In On Rapper's Brandon Bills Fight

DaBaby's antics have him making headlines once again. This time around, the "VIBEZ" rapper is being clowned for jumping Brandon Bills, the brother of his most recent baby mama, DaniLeigh, along with his crew at a bowling alley on Wednesday night. As Hot97 reports, following the scuffle, Bills hopped on...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
thesource.com

DaniLeigh Responds To The Physical Altercation Between Her Brother and DaBaby

DaniLeigh shared her thoughts on the physical altercation between her brother Brandon Curiel and the father of her daughter, DaBaby. North Carolina rapper DaBaby was seen throwing hands in video footage Thursday morning in an all out brawl involving his security and DaniLeigh’s brother. The “Yellow Bone” singer shared...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
HipHopDX.com

Slim Thug Shows The Dangerous Side Of Rappers Flashing Money On Instagram

Flashing stacks of cash and other valuables on Instagram has become common practice among young rappers, but it can often lead to trouble. Jealousy, desperation and straight up hate can have disastrous outcomes. On Thursday (February 3), Slim Thug shared an Instagram post illustrating the dangers of exposing cash online....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy