Kodak Black Shows Leg Injury After Being Shot in Hollywood

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo has passed away after being shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday (Feb. 1), just hours after inking his first record deal. He was just 22 years old. TDott was reportedly shot in the head while standing in front of his mother’s home near the intersection of East 98th Street and Avenue L. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Prior to the incident, TDott announced a partnership with Million Dollar Music, which was going to distribute his music and help build on the buzz the Canarsie native had created over...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO