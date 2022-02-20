ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Man shot to death in Gentilly

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The preliminary investigation indicates that this incident has been determined to be an unclassified death.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Sunday morning.

An NOPD report claims the call was received at 7:29 a.m. regarding a shooting incident at the Gentilly location.

Train derails after narrowly missing kids along parade route in Slidell

Upon arrival, Fifth District officers located an adult victim that had been shot.

Emergency Medical Service technicians pronounced the man dead on scene.


