NOPD: Man shot to death in Gentilly
UPDATE: The preliminary investigation indicates that this incident has been determined to be an unclassified death.
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Sunday morning.
An NOPD report claims the call was received at 7:29 a.m. regarding a shooting incident at the Gentilly location.
Upon arrival, Fifth District officers located an adult victim that had been shot.
Emergency Medical Service technicians pronounced the man dead on scene.
