SATURDAY BOYS REGIONALS: Oilers top Piasa Birds; Leonard's 33 lift Carrollton past Calhoun

East Alton-Wood River's guard Jakob Gerber (2) scored seven points and hauled down two rebounds in his team's home win over Southwestern Saturday in a quarterfinal round game of the Class 2A Greenville Regional. Gerber is shown in action earlier this season against Roxana's Aidan Briggs. EA-WR will advance to face Marquette Catholic Wednesday in a regional semifinal game in Greenville. (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)

East Alton-Wood River built up a 38-10 lead after three quarters and handed Southwestern a 44-31 loss in a first-round game of the Greenville Class 2A Regional at Memorial Gym in Wood River. The Oilers led 28-5 at halftime.

The win means EA-WR will advance to face Marquette Catholic in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Greenville. Southwestern finished 10-22 on the season. EA-WR is 12-19.

In Wednesday's second game, Hillsboro will play host Greenville at 7:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will play at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional championship and a berth in next week's Flora Sectional.

In other first-round Greenville Regional games played Saturday, Hillsboro ousted Roxana 76-50 and Greenville defeated Staunton 47-36.

EA-WR featured a balanced scoring attack in its win over Southwestern on Saturday. The Oilers received points from nine different players. Antonio Hardin led with eight points and Jakob Gerber added seven. Devon Green, Zachary Lybarger and Seth Slayden added six points each.

Slayden also grabbed four rebounds.

Southwestern was led by Ryan Lowis's 11 points.

Hillsboro 76, Roxana 50 - The Hiltoppers ended Roxana's season with the home victory. The Shells finished the season 6-26. Hillsboro is 16-7 heading into its semifinal against Greenville.

Greenville 47, Staunton 36 - The Comets earned a semifinal berth in their own regional tournament with the victory. Greenville is 13-16, while Staunton's season ends at 11-19.

Pana Regional

Litchfield 45, Carlinville 40 - In a quarterfinal game at Litchfield, the Purple Panthers got 19 points from Victor McGill and knocked off the Cavaliers.

Ethan Siglock scored 15 points for Carlinville and teammate Aaron Wills added 12 points.

Carlinville jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 23-16 at halftime. But Litchfield rallied in the second half, outscoring the Cavies 12-5 in the third quarter and 13-12 in the fourth quarter.

Carlinville finishes its season at 12-12, while Litchfield advances to the semifinal round at Pana with a 13-12 mark. The Panthers will play top-seeded Pana at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. In the second game on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Salem will play the winner of a Saturday game between Gillespie and Vandalia.

CLASS 1A

Calhoun Regional

Carrollton 61, Calhoun 51 - In Carrollton, the host Hawks got 33 points from Kyle Leonard and knocked off the Warriors in a quarterfinal round game of the Calhoun 1A Regional.

Leonard made a pair of 3-point baskets and made 14 of 17 free throw attempts, including seven of eight in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Eilerman scored 17 points for Calhoun and Conner Longnecker added 11 points.

Carrollton grabbed an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and led 30-27 at halftime. The Hawks outscored the Warriors 17-9 in the third quarter. The Hawks will move on to face No. 2 seed Greenfield at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hardin.

In other first-round games of the Calhoun Regional played Saturday, Raymond Lincolnwood beat Bunker Hill 47-32 and Greenfield defeated Mount Olive 40-27.

Lincolnwood 47, Bunker Hill 32 - In Raymond, Bunker Hill saw its season come to an end with the defeat. The Minutemen finished 7-10. Lincolnwood will advance to face top-seeded Metro-East Lutheran in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Hardin.

Gibault Regional

McGivney 70, Valmeyer 47 - Father McGivney High got 15 points from Darren Luchetti and 14 from Jack Rodgers in its first-round victory in the Waterloo Gibault Regional.

McGivney led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime.

The fifth-seeded Griffins (16-15) will advance to face host and No. 3 seed Gibault in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.