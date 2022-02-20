ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Hydrologic Outlook for Middle Tennessee Heading into This Week 02/20/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

A HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK is in effect for Middle Tennessee for this week.

If you’re wondering what that is, it’a a little more serious than a flash flood.

This means that the soil in Tennessee already has a high amount of moisture, but as we receive more heavy rainfall this week with potential thunderstorms, this can cause a greater chance for flooding where there are rivers nearby.

There will also be the chance for the flash flooding to occur on roadways.

On Tuesday, there is the chance for severe storms.  Middle Tennessee is in majority of the MARGINAL RISK, but a SLIGHT RISK may make itself present over the next 24-48 hours.

You can expect strong winds and the potential for widespread flooding. Some regions of Tennessee could see up to six inches of rainfall.

The post Hydrologic Outlook for Middle Tennessee Heading into This Week 02/20/2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 22:08:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Wed Thu Fri Little Wabash River Clay City 18 14.2 Tue 10 AM 12.8 13.5 19.2
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 14:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-16 08:22:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Crawford; Jasper; Lawrence This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Embarras River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Wed Thu Fri Embarras River Ste. Marie 19 6.2 Tue 8 PM 5.8 6.4 14.8 Lawrenceville 30 22.3 Tue 8 PM 22.0 22.1 28.3
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Heavy Rain Expected for much of the Upcoming Work Week A series of storm systems are expected to bring heavy rain to the Midsouth starting as early as Monday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Guidance suggests in excess of three inches of rain is likely across most of the Midsouth with the possibility of over 6 inches in some areas. Currently the corridor of heaviest rainfall looks to be from far northeast Arkansas, across the Missouri Bootheel and along the Tennessee Kentucky state line. There may be a brief lull in rainfall late Tuesday night into early Wednesday but another round of heavy rain is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Soil remains very moist from recent rain and wintry precipitation which has swollen many rivers and tributaries across the area. Given these antecedent conditions, it won`t take much additional rainfall to cause flooding. Be prepared for additional rises on our rivers and tributaries as well as the possibility of flash flooding. 30
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
AccuWeather

11 states under threat of major severe weather outbreak

AccuWeather forecasters have been watching out for a major severe weather outbreak since last week, and their latest forecast shows a clearer picture of how that outbreak could unfold around the middle of this week. The severe weather outbreak will be associated with a potent storm that is forecast to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Flash Flood
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Pack Tornado, Damaging Wind Threats in the South Thursday

Severe storms and heavy rain will hit the South through Thursday night. Damaging winds and a tornado threat will accompany stronger storms. High winds from this storm system might extend up the Eastern Seaboard. Severe thunderstorms packing threats of damaging winds and tornadoes are expected in portions of the South...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

More than 20 million at risk for severe weather on Thursday

A springlike setup is in place across parts of the nation's midsection with unseasonably warm and moist air clashing with incoming colder air, AccuWeather forecasters say. This battle between warm and frigid air will produce a volatile round of severe weather that could result in a significant tornado threat through Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Storm to bring Midwest snow, severe weather to South starting midweek

After a week of relatively quiet weather across the Lower 48, the atmosphere is about to reload as a powerful new storm system develops this week and tracks across the country. Its effects will be most pronounced Wednesday and Thursday when it sweeps through the central and eastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Coldest temperatures of the winter expected this week in Wyoming

Wyoming could experience the coldest temperatures of the winter this week when a cold front sweeps into the region. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow, high winds and bitterly cold temperatures. Snow was expected to begin falling over parts of northwest Wyoming on Sunday night to be followed by temperatures well below zero during the week.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Threat for severe weather returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
119
Followers
371
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy