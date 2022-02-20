ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grown-ish - Episode 4.16 - Live Your Life - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleThe crew rallies around Vivek when tragedy hits...

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.08 - Full On Gangsta - Press Release

Thony enlists Arman’s help to get to Mexico for Luca’s transplant, but plans go dangerously off course when Hayak finds out Arman is lying to him. Thony finds herself in a desperate situation, forcing her to call upon both the former doctor and the newfound “gangsta” in herself in the all-new “Full On Gangsta” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Feb. 28 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-108) (TV-14 D, L, S,V)
Kung Fu - Episode 2.01 - Year of the Tiger: Part 1 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected guest at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core. Jon Prasida, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#201). Original airdate 3/9/2022.
Pivoting - Episode 1.09 - Fans Only - Press Release

Sarah and Jodie learn of a local mom’s scandalous Fans Only page and become intrigued by the potential financial upside. Exhausted and baffled by Henry’s inability to keep his hands off Amy, she tries to get to the bottom of this change in his behavior in the all-new “Fans Only” episode of PIVOTING airing Thursday, March 3 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PIV-109) (TV-14 D, L, S)
Ghosts - Episode 1.15 - Thorapy - Press Release

THORFINN’S NIGHT TERRORS INSPIRE SAM TO ENLIST A THERAPIST TO HELP HIM, AND ISAAC MAKES A BIG PERSONAL REVELATION AFTER HE’S COMPELLED TO SEDUCE HETTY, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3. “Thorapy” – When Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for...
The Endgame - Episode 1.02 - Fairytale Wedding - Press Release

“FAIRYTALE WEDDING” (Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play. The FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.
Call Me Kat - Episode 2.09 - Call Me Irresponsible - Press Release

When Max gets evicted from his apartment, due to his lack of financial control, he asks Kat for help with managing his money. Meanwhile, Phil decides he is too reliant on technology and gives up his phone, and Randi agrees to take pictures of Sheila for her dating profile in the all-new “Call Me Irresponsible” episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, March 3 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-209) (TV-14 D, L)
