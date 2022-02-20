19 years since Station Nightclub fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Feb. 20, marked the 19th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire.

The tragedy has left lasting scars on hundreds of families.

100 people were killed and more that 200 others were injured in a night that Rhode Island will never forget.

“People forget to remember just went on here, all the injustices that went on here,” Susan Rezendes said.

Susan Rezendes’ sister Linda and brother-in-law Benjamin lost their lives that night. Their names and faces, along with all of the lives lost are engraved at Station Fire Memorial Park on Cowesett Ave. in West Warwick.

“I don’t want people to forget what it looked like, how horrible it was,” Rezendes said.

On Sunday, hundreds of people walked through the memorial to grieve, remember, and even talk to loved ones. One of those people was Sandy Carpenter.

“It’s my first year coming here, it’s been really tough for me,” Carpenter said. “It was really hard for me to come here and relive everything.”

Carpenter was a first responder the night of the fire. She said the memories have been a nightmare, but it was important to come back and be a shoulder for those still grieving.

“Give the families all the support because they’re going to need it over the years. Because this isn’t something to forget,” Carpenter said.

On Sunday night, 100 clear lights and 200 multi-colored lights were displayed over the memorial site, to honor those killed and injured.

A strand of blue and red lights was also on display, honoring first responders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.