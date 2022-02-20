ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Saucon Township, PA

Lower Saucon residents shouldn’t lose library due to shifting excuses, lack of transparency | Opinion

By Express-Times guest columnist
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lower Saucon Township Coucilwoman Jennifer Zavacky was quoted by The Morning Call in a recent article about the Hellertown Area Library (HAL) with a new set of excuses as to why she and councilmembers Jason Banonis, Tom Carocci and Sandra Yerger have not voted for a new contract with the...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

It could be last call for this Bethlehem tavern. The owner needs to step up. | Turkeys & Trophies

The Tally Ho Tavern has been a Southside fixture in Bethlehem for nearly 90 years. So we urge owner Harjaap Chatha to get his act together and put a stop to nuisances that are threatening to shut him down. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board noted 23 disturbances when the liquor license came up for review in 2016. Chatha said most of the disturbances took place before he acquired the bar in 2014. At least two took place during his tenure though: the bar served patrons who had no ID and played its music too loud. For an owner already on thin ice, Chatha needs to prove to us and to Bethlehem that he’s serious about cleaning up the Tally Ho before we can endorse his operation of the bar, which was closed for a few weeks recently due to the issues, before being allowed to reopen Friday amid the continuing battle to renew the property’s liquor license.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Do I qualify for state or federal disability benefits?

Q. I went out on workers comp May of 2020. Workers comp closed my case in January 2021. At that point I collected unemployment because my employer laid me off. Now I have a back injury. What’s available to me: temporary disability from New Jersey or the federal government or is there any other resource considering that the last time I was actively employed was May of 2020?
UNEMPLOYMENT
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy