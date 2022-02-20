Lower Saucon residents shouldn’t lose library due to shifting excuses, lack of transparency | Opinion

The Tally Ho Tavern has been a Southside fixture in Bethlehem for nearly 90 years. So we urge owner Harjaap Chatha to get his act together and put a stop to nuisances that are threatening to shut him down. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board noted 23 disturbances when the liquor license came up for review in 2016. Chatha said most of the disturbances took place before he acquired the bar in 2014. At least two took place during his tenure though: the bar served patrons who had no ID and played its music too loud. For an owner already on thin ice, Chatha needs to prove to us and to Bethlehem that he’s serious about cleaning up the Tally Ho before we can endorse his operation of the bar, which was closed for a few weeks recently due to the issues, before being allowed to reopen Friday amid the continuing battle to renew the property’s liquor license.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO