Russia, Belarus to extend military drills as shelling continues in Ukraine

Russia has about 30,000 troops in Belarus and could use them to stage an invasion in Ukraine. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr./AP

Russia and Belarus are extending military drills that were scheduled to end on Sunday, the Belarus defense minister said, as shelling continues between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces in the country’s eastern Donbas region.

Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said the decision to continue the exercises was made “in connection with the increase in military activity near the external borders” of Russia and Belarus and because of rising tensions in the Donbas region.

Khrenin said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to “to continue testing the response forces of the union state.”​

NATO says Russia has about 30,000 troops in Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor, and could use them to stage an invasion. ​

With its military presence in Belarus, more than 190,000 troops on Ukraine’s western border and fighters in Crimea, Russia has forces to the north, east and south of Ukraine. ​

Also on Sunday, shelling continued in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists and thousands of people were evacuated, raising fears that Moscow will use the fighting in the breakaway region to launch an attack. ​

A ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from a facility in northwestern Russia.

The US and its allies have warned that the Kremlin will stage a “false flag” attack against its forces or Russian-speakers in Donbas as a pretext to launch an invasion. ​​

Explosions could be heard in Donetsk, a city in Donbas controlled by the rebels, and text messages alerted men to report for military duty, Reuters reported. ​​

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is attending the Munich Security Conference, said Sunday that “we are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe​” for the first time since the end of World War II.​

A Zircon cruise missile being launched from a Russian navy’s frigate during military drills.

“So our position is for us very clear, which is as a leader, which we have been bringing together the Allies working together around our collective and unified position that we would all not just prefer we desire we believe it is in the best interest of all that there is a diplomatic end to this moment​,” she told reporters. ​

Harris also reiterated President Biden’s belief, based on intelligence, that Putin has decided to launch an attack.

“​A​s the ​p​resident has said, we believe that Putin has made his decision. Period​,” she said.

The launching of a Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile during a strategic deterrence exercise by the Russian armed forces.

Putin has demanded the US and its allies agree to a number of security guarantees, including barring Ukraine and other former Soviet satellites from joining NATO.

And while the US, NATO and the European Union have vowed to hit Russia with swift and severe sanctions if it invades, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the penalties to be slapped on Moscow before an attack not after.

“You’re telling me that it’s 100 percent that the war will start in a couple of days. Then what [are you] waiting for?” Zelensky said at the conference on Saturday.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are launched by the Russian navy from the Sea of Okhotsk.

“We don’t need your sanctions after the bombardment will happen, and after our country will be fired at or after we will have no borders or after we will have no economy or parts of our country will be occupied. Why would we need those sanctions then?” he said.

Asked about Zelensky’s comments, Harris said she wouldn’t “second guess” the Ukrainian leader’s “desires for his own country.”

​”But I will say this, let us recognize the position he’s in. His country is virtually surrounded by Russian troops. This is my belief, based on just my own assessment of speculation: he came here ​to ​make a very clear point that he does not stand alone​,” she said. ​​

A Russian Tu-160 strategic bomber fires a cruise missile at test targets during military drills.

Later Sunday, Biden will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on the standoff in Ukraine. ​

“President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

“They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time.”​

The meeting of the National Security Council comes after Russia conducted drills of its strategic nuclear forces, test-firing hypersonic and cruise missiles at sea. The exercises were overseen by Putin and Lukashenko from a “situation center.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who met with Baltic ministers on Saturday in Lithuania, said Russian forces were moving closer to the Ukrainian border.

“When you layer on top of that a very sophisticated exercise with strategic nuclear forces, that makes things complicated to the degree that you could have an accident or a mistake,” Austin said.

A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launched during Russian military drills.

On the frontlines in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has intensified in the past few days, Ukrainian soldiers said they were under orders not to respond to provocations from Russia.

“Right now, we don’t respond to their fire because …” Zahar Leshushun told the Associated Press as a shell whistled overhead. “Oh! They are shooting at us now. They are aiming at the command post.”​

On the separatists’ side, the rebels said they were reacting to an “immediate threat of aggression” from Ukrainian forces. ​

“I appeal to all the men in the republic who can hold weapons to defend their families, their children, wives, mothers,” Denis Pushilin, the head of the separatists in the Donetsk region, told the AP. ”Together we will achieve the coveted victory that we all need.”

With Post wires