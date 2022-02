The ending of the Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game in Madison on Sunday sent shockwaves across the college basketball world. A squabble in the postgame handshake line between Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard quickly escalated and led to a scuffle on the court. Howard’s actions drew the most attention nationally as he hit a Badgers assistant coach. The third-year Michigan coach, who was irked that Gard called a late timeout in a lopsided game, will face a suspension, but he likely won’t be the only one as players on both sides also appeared to throw punches.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO