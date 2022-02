Spain will allow unvaccinated children to enter the country with a negative PCR test result from 14 February, the country’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has announced.“The government updates the health requirements for entry to Spain for the group between 12 and 17 years of age from non-EU countries... Starting at 00:00h. on Monday 14 may submit negative NAAT test (RT-PCR or similar) made 72h before,” tweeted the Ministry on Friday.The news comes slightly too late for half-term holidays, which start on Monday - many families will have already booked trips or planned to set off over the...

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO