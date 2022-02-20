ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Black Shark Lucifer T2 wireless earbuds: A little better, a little worse

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January, I spent some time with Xiaomi-owned Black Shark’s Lucifer T1 wireless earbuds. While far from perfect, I found them acceptable for the price. Shortly after writing about them, Black Shark asked if I wanted to take the Lucifer T2 earbuds for a spin. The revamped buds boast improvements to...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra one year later: Is it still worth buying?

It's been a year, but is it still worth grabbing a Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2022?. At the end of 2021, Android Authority readers voted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the year’s best phone. It faced some tough competition, most notably from the Google Pixel 6 series, of which the vanilla model was our Editor’s Choice pick for 2021. But we’re a year on from the phone’s launch now, so how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra stack up in 2022?
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#T1s#T2
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Amazon
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Sennheiser wireless earbuds are $100 off right now!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you might be looking through our headphone deals to get something nice for your audiophile loved one. Well, luckily, Best Buy has an excellent deal on a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones for just $200, down from $300 and is a significant $100 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Compared: iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro versus Samsung Galaxy S22

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Until Samsung's new S22 range of phones is shipping, they can't readily be compared with Apple'siPhone 13 models, but the published specifications suggest the Android release has a lot going for it.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger review

Satechi’s 2-in-1 Headphone Stand makes for stylish desk furniture to store your AirPods Max, but an inflated price tag and a limited wireless charger make it more of a niche, costly purchase. Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand Specs. Price: $79.99. Ports: 1 x USB-C input, 1 x USB-C output. Wireless...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $300 Off Top-Rated DJI Drone, $18 Car Vacuums, $375 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. We’re ramping up to the big shopping event known as Presidents Day. It says “day,” but it’s really more like a whole week of great savings, and...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat

Sometimes there are enough earbuds to make you wonder if any are capable of doing something different. Well, Sony may be reading our minds. While it’s no surprise that they’ve got another new product on the way, we can at least say they’re quite unique. So what do the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds bring to the table that sets it apart from competitors? An intriguing hardware design, Alexa support, and a nifty Speak-to-Chat feature. Let’s take a gander at these and see what they’re all about.
ELECTRONICS
Mental_Floss

8 of the Best Wireless Earbuds Under $100

Headphones might be the workhorse of your day, especially if you’re in back-to-back Zoom meetings all the time. But if you want a way to listen to music, podcasts, and more as you’re out and about or just working out, wireless earbuds are really the way to go.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy