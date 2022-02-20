Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists into country

British travellers start the week facing significantly lower hurdles for overseas journeys – with the most popular nations for UK holidaymakers both easing rules. On Saturday the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers from the UK to France to take a pre-departure test was abruptly lifted.The French rule change was initially tweeted on Friday night, with too little warning to save tens of thousands of families from the cost and hassle of testing.The French Embassy in London says: “Vaccinated people do not need to take any Covid-19 travel tests before they travel to France from the UK.” Visitors must still carry...
