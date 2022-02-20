ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists into country

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel announced Sunday that it would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning next month as the latest wave of the coronavirus recedes. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that foreign tourists, both...

TravelNoire

Rwanda Is The Sixth-Safest Country In the World For Solo Travelers

Traveling solo is truly one of the most amazing experiences a traveler can have. Visiting places without having to worry about the needs of fellow travelers and designing your journey yourself are some of the advantages that only a solo traveler can have. However, it is important to be careful about the location you choose, especially when it comes to safety. And in this regard, Rwanda stands out as one of the safest countries for solo travelers in the world.
Ukraine crisis: American B-52 'Stratofortress' bombers land in UK

Four American B-52 long-range bombers have arrived in Britain today, as diplomatic tensions simmer between Russia and the West. The iconic US military aircraft are headed for RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, following the arrival of ground crew and logistics personnel two days earlier, it is understood. The B-52, also known...
Spain, France and Norway ease Covid travel rules

British travellers start the week facing significantly lower hurdles for overseas journeys – with the most popular nations for UK holidaymakers both easing rules. On Saturday the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers from the UK to France to take a pre-departure test was abruptly lifted.The French rule change was initially tweeted on Friday night, with too little warning to save tens of thousands of families from the cost and hassle of testing.The French Embassy in London says: “Vaccinated people do not need to take any Covid-19 travel tests before they travel to France from the UK.” Visitors must still carry...
These pathetic sanctions won’t hurt Putin. He’ll be laughing all the way to his dacha

Well, blow me down with a feather duster. That’s basically what the government has announced today: we are going to blow Vladimir Putin down with a feather duster. These aren’t meaningful sanctions. They are the bare minimum of what we should have done weeks ago, when Putin first announced that he did not respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They are not a proper response to Putin’s declaration of independence for Donetsk and Luhansk and his sending in of troops. I don’t doubt that Putin is laughing his way to his dacha. His mocking sidekick Dmitry Medvedev said as much yesterday.
