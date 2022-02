Jason Aldean has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour in support of his two-part album “Macon, Georgia.” Said Aldean about the tour: “I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive. We are already thinking about the the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

