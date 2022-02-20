Making a Difference

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.

16 DAYS AGO