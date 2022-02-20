ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Making a Difference

By Gina
towntalkradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of gifts our parents give us in our lifetimes. You can start with a home, food, care and expand all the way to toys and all the fun stuff. As you grow older, you see the real things of value your parents gave you. The life lessons, the...

Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother threw her dishes in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Drinking tea with my grandmother is one of my fondest childhood memories. She would boil the water on the stove and pour the boiling water into matching fine china teacups atop matching saucers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tracey Folly

My father had an affair with the lady who lived upstairs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were newlyweds with an infant son back in the 1960s. They bought a house in the city to raise their family. It was a three-family home. They lived on the first floor, and they rented out the top two floors to tenants.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
domino

For Her Kids’ Closets, This Designer Mom Shopped an Unexpected IKEA Aisle

Interior and furniture designer Lisa le Duc⁠ had never been to California before she; her husband; and their two kids, Sebastian (11) and Annabelle (10), decided to move to the Bay Area from the U.K. six years ago. “I hadn’t appreciated the vibe and style [of the area] because it doesn’t really translate well to England, where it’s gray and cold,” she says. The family first settled down in a Craftsman-style house in the Ross neighborhood, but le Duc ultimately realized there wasn’t enough for her to work with. “I felt confined by its design,” she shares. “Plus there was no view, and my husband (he’s a sailor) loves the water.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
TODAY.com

Mom thanks Starbucks worker for looking out for her daughter

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks sprung into action to make sure a local teenager was OK when a man she didn’t know approached her — and now their actions are going viral. The 18-year-old's mother, Brandy Roberson, shared the story on her Facebook page on Friday and posted a photo of the baristas' clever message to her daughter: a handwritten note on a coffee cup.
TEXAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

Be Proactive in Making Connections to Those With Different Views

When you focus on what’s different between yourself and another person, the glaring divisions become the story. It’s disastrous to your physical and mental condition to ruminate over someone else’s errant beliefs and choices. See if you can find a tie to bind you to another person,...
RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Lancaster Online

When a gathering turns frightening [letter]

It’s time to celebrate a family birthday, and many of those close to you are gathered at your home to take care of this special day’s business. The day is going well, but then you hear noises from your yard. Gathered there are a significant number of folks...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
geekspin

Get this beautiful hand-painted grogger in time for Purim

Purim celebrations are defined by dressing up in costumes, indulging in delicious festival food and drinks, gift exchanges, and donations to the less fortunate. All of these festivities are made loud and clear with the help of a grogger, and your Purim holidays wouldn’t be the same without one!
LIFESTYLE

