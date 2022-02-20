Hydrologic Outlook for Middle Tennessee Heading into This Week 02/20/2022

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-20 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Heavy Rains Forecast Monday night and Tuesday More Heavy Rain Possible Wednesday Night and Thursday Flooding Potential Continues to Increase The storm system forecast to hit early this work week looks a lot like this past heavy rain system, which ended up producing fairly widespread 2 to 4 inch amounts and some localized higher totals. These rains caused flooding issues across the area and combined with recent snowmelt, contributed to water runoff into our rivers and tributaries, resulting in significant water level rises and river flooding. The current forecast is for 1 to 3 inches of rain to be fairly widespread Monday night and Tuesday, but thunderstorms will make localized higher totals a likely occurrence, especially from far southeast Missouri across southern portions of western Kentucky. We anticipate these higher totals accumulating on recently saturated grounds will lead to flooding issues again across the area. And there is little doubt this rainfall, combined with more upstream snowmelt, will produce additional rises in area rivers and tributaries, leading to more expansive river flooding as well. Another problematic development is the potential for another inch of rain, maybe even 2 inches, across this same area of far southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. This additional rainfall would occur mainly Wednesday night and Thursday. Combining the two heavy rain systems, you`d be looking at potential amounts from 3 to possibly as high as 5 or 6 inches across this area by week`s end. Southern portions of western Kentucky near the Tennessee border look to be particularly in line for these heaviest rainfall accumulations. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts and updates for this week`s increasing flood potential.

