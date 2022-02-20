ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

California Police Officer Killed After Orange County Helicopter Crash

By Allison Hambrick
 2 days ago
A veteran Huntington Beach police officer lost his life in a helicopter crash that left another officer critically injured.

Nicholas Vella, age 44, was a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department. He died because of injuries he sustained in the crash. However, his partner, whose name was not released, is in critical condition at a local trauma center.

According to local authorities, the crash occurred after 6:30 p.m., about 40 miles from Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the beach was still crowded at that time of night, so a number of beachgoers witnessed the tragedy. After the crash, the Huntington Beach Police Department tweeted: “We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash-landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway.”

They later followed up with an announcement of Vella’s passing as well as an update on his fellow officer.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD,” they wrote. “Officer Vella died this evening after our police helicopter, HB-1, crashed into the waters off Newport while responding to a call for service. A second officer was injured and is in stable condition. Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family.”

NYC Actress Fired After Complaining About Police Funeral

Elsewhere, New York City also mourned a fallen police officer. NYPD officer Jason Rivera, age 22, passed away after getting injured while investigating a domestic disturbance. The NYPD shut down a few streets in Manhattan to allow Rivera’s funeral procession.

However, one citizen protested the funeral disrupting traffic patterns. Actress Jacqueline Guzman went off about it on TikTok.

“We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly,” Guzman said. “[Police] kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them. Like this is f–—– ridiculous. This is f–—– ridiculous. What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f–—– cop.”

Guzman lost her job after Face to Face Films discovered her comments. As a result, Patrick Lynch, President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, condemned her actions.

“New Yorkers turned out by the thousands yesterday to help us honor our fallen brother,” he said. “One person spreading hate cannot erase that. This kind of garbage has polluted the conversation for far too long. We need the New Yorkers who are standing with us to speak up and push back.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

