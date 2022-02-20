Clay County Takes Down Gordonsville To Reach District Championship

CNN — Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, sending troops into the ex-Soviet nation from three fronts and firing missiles on several locations near the capital, Kyiv, in a broad attack that has drawn deep condemnation from world leaders. At dawn, troops and armor crossed into eastern...
Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
World leaders are denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying it will "bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," and the head of the European Union calling it "barbaric." The world is largely vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay, on the first day...
When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooting death of Breonna Taylor was front and center on the first day of a criminal trial for the only police officer charged in the deadly 2020 raid. Brett Hankison, now a former Louisville police officer, fired 10 shots in the raid, none of...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 24 (Reuters) - A jury met to deliberate for a second day on Thursday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers denied George Floyd his civil rights by failing to come to the aid of the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath another officer's knee. Tou Thao,...
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine. Putin made the comments in a Kremlin meeting with Russian business leaders, according to The Associated Press, calling the invasion a “forced measure” due to Western “intransigence” over security concerns.
