Tennessee State

Hydrologic Outlook for Middle Tennessee Heading into This Week 02/20/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

A HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK is in effect for Middle Tennessee for this week.

If you’re wondering what that is, it’a a little more serious than a flash flood.

This means that the soil in Tennessee already has a high amount of moisture, but as we receive more heavy rainfall this week with potential thunderstorms, this can cause a greater chance for flooding where there are rivers nearby.

There will also be the chance for the flash flooding to occur on roadways.

On Tuesday, there is the chance for severe storms.  Middle Tennessee is in majority of the MARGINAL RISK, but a SLIGHT RISK may make itself present over the next 24-48 hours.

You can expect strong winds and the potential for widespread flooding. Some regions of Tennessee could see up to six inches of rainfall.

The post Hydrologic Outlook for Middle Tennessee Heading into This Week 02/20/2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
