Arlo Hotels Teamed Up with Flexit to Offer Complimentary Fitness Classes For Life

I'm not exactly known for having a green thumb. In fact, it's quite the opposite. I even tried working as a floral designer's assistant, but I was quickly relegated to gift baskets and candy bouquets exclusively. Even so, I still love the idea of being a plant parent. Both my mom and dad have grown enviable rubber trees that are taller than I am, and my best friends have homes packed with vibrant green potted plants. I, however, can barely manage one at a time. So when Plant Proper reached out about their delivery service, I decided that I would try it out and make one more solid effort to channel my inner plant whisperer. The company sent over three of their bestselling plants — Monstera Adansonii, Alocasia Black Velvet, and Alocasia Maharani — and one of them convinced me that there's hope for me and plants after all.

