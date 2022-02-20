ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sleep No More’ Reopens In New York

By Darryn King
 2 days ago
For years now it feels like we’ve been immersed in the word “immersive.”. Just in my inbox in the last couple of days, the word has been applied to a margarita-making class at Margaritaville Resort Times Square, New York’s new flight-simulation attraction, the new Apple TV+ series “Severance,” a falconry workshop,...

Time Out New York

Sleep No More is re-opening on Valentine’s Day with new protocols in place

one of the largest and most well-known immersive theater experiences in New York, is officially opening up to guests again after a nearly two-year-long closure. The production went dark in March of 2020 and—although performances were scheduled to resume last October—the Delta variant lengthen the hiatus period. Finally, on February 14, Sleep No More will once again welcome ticket holders—albeit with new protocols and new masks in place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lonelyplanet.com

Louis Armstrong's beloved New York home reopens to visitors

After closing for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the home of acclaimed jazz musician Louis Armstrong has reopened with a fresh new outlook to give visitors a peek into the life of the famed trumpeter. Born in New Orleans’ red light district in 1901, by the 1920s...
MUSIC
Wyoming News

New York

- Sites commemorating Black history: 102 (8 with state significance, 28 with national significance) - Brown, John, Farm and Gravesite (Lake Placid) - Stephen and Harriet Myers House (Albany) - Harriet Tubman Home for the Aged (Auburn) Despite being born into slavery, Harriet Tubman was a visionary who dreamed of opening a nursing home for the poor and elderly in her community. She did just that and purchased a property in 1896, working alongside the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church to open the Harriet Tubman Home for the Aged. An abolitionist, Tubman not only became a powerful figure in helping other enslaved people gain freedom but also worked as a nurse and spy during the Civil War before she eventually became a patient at her own residence until her death in 1913.
POLITICS
InsideHook

Mapping the New York Locations Billy Joel Made Famous

Some songwriters take their inspiration from their own lives; others find their muse in friends or loved ones. For another group, though, the impetus to write a memorable song might well come from a place. And when it comes to Billy Joel, that’s certainly the case — whether he’s chronicling his coming of age on Long Island or his life in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

The 50 best baby names of 2022

The best baby names of 2022 hit all the hottest trend notes right now, blending a fashionable sound and style with influence from pop culture, current affairs and societal trends. These top names run the popularity gamut from cool classic August — a recent royal baby name — to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Thrillist

An Iconic Harlem Soul Food Restaurant Is Expanding to the UWS and Beyond

After shutting down the restaurant’s flagship location in Harlem last year, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken has begun its comeback. The iconic fried chicken spot opened its first new location on the Upper West Side this week, and it's the first of at least two outposts slated to open in Manhattan this year. “We’re trying to do the whole island of Manhattan,” Quie Slobert, chief operating officer told us. “When we do deliveries, we want to make sure everything is covered.”
RESTAURANTS
Big Frog 104

Tour This Tiny Glass House with 360 Degree Views of the Hudson Valley

I'm 6'4", so my first reaction to staying in a tiny home used to be a big "no thank you". But I've turned into a believer. My wife and I became obsessed with the show Tiny House Nation, and were so impressed with not only the level of quality that can be put in these homes, but the beauty and architecture that can still be present in a dwelling that's no bigger than most traditional living rooms. An Airbnb listing in Marlboro, NY, has recently taken it to a whole new level.
LIFESTYLE
mansionglobal.com

This 120-Year-Old Brooklyn Home Has Aged Well

If there is one constant in New York City real estate, it is that everything is always changing. Spaces are constantly being divided, combined, razed and built anew. Yet, this historic Brooklyn limestone home has remained relatively unchanged for the past 120 years. “I like to call it the crown...
REAL ESTATE
Big Frog 104

Is This Abandoned Hudson Valley Mansion Haunted, or Just Cursed?

Disclaimer: I don't know if this creepy-looking Hudson Valley mansion is actually haunted or not; I don't have the $3 million to buy this sucker to find out. What I do know, however, is that this literal castle, built by one of the most famous American entrepreneurs of the 20th century, seems to have some absolutely terrifying energy. Probably because of all the deaths that were associated with the family after its construction.
mansionglobal.com

The Oldest Home in the Hamptons Lists for Nearly $2.4 Million

A Hamptons cottage dating to around 1693, thought to be the oldest in New York’s affluent oceanfront community, has hit the market for $2.395 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is in the heart of Sag Harbor, and has views of its historic churches—including the Old Whalers’ Church dating to 1844—from the backyard, according to Mark Tevis of the Noble Black Team at Douglas Elliman, who listed the home last week.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Actress fired from drama company for complaining about Manhattan shutdown for NYPD funeral

A New York-based actor was fired from a drama company after she posted a Tik Tok rant about street closure for the funeral of slain cop Jason Rivera.Jacqueline Guzman shared a video under the handle @vinylboobs, criticising the “shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly.”Rivera, 22, was shot along with his partner Wilbert Mora on 21 January when they were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Harlem apartment. Rivera died that night, while Mora, 27, died on 25 January.Mayor Eric Adams, along with thousands of police officers gathered...
CELEBRITIES
