‘Sleep No More’ Reopens In New York

I'm 6'4", so my first reaction to staying in a tiny home used to be a big "no thank you". But I've turned into a believer. My wife and I became obsessed with the show Tiny House Nation, and were so impressed with not only the level of quality that can be put in these homes, but the beauty and architecture that can still be present in a dwelling that's no bigger than most traditional living rooms. An Airbnb listing in Marlboro, NY, has recently taken it to a whole new level.

