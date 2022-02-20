‘Sleep No More’ Reopens In New York

- Sites commemorating Black history: 102 (8 with state significance, 28 with national significance)
- Brown, John, Farm and Gravesite (Lake Placid)
- Stephen and Harriet Myers House (Albany)
- Harriet Tubman Home for the Aged (Auburn)
Despite being born into slavery, Harriet Tubman was a visionary who dreamed of opening a nursing home for the poor and elderly in her community. She did just that and purchased a property in 1896, working alongside the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church to open the Harriet Tubman Home for the Aged. An abolitionist, Tubman not only became a powerful figure in helping other enslaved people gain freedom but also worked as a nurse and spy during the Civil War before she eventually became a patient at her own residence until her death in 1913.
