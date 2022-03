BOISE - After being closed since spring 2020 due to COVID restrictions, Idaho Fish & Game's fish hatcheries are now back open to the public for tours. In today’s world, it can be difficult to find an inexpensive place to take the kids for a fun-filled afternoon. One opportunity that is sure to be a good time for everyone is a visit to your local Fish and Game fish hatchery. Visits are free, and there are numerous activities available at a hatchery to entertain the kids while also teaching them the basics about the life of a fish.

