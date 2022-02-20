Hydrologic Outlook for Middle Tennessee Heading into This Week 02/20/2022

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 22:08:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Wed Thu Fri Little Wabash River Clay City 18 14.2 Tue 10 AM 12.8 13.5 19.2
