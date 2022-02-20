ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Police find man shot after crashing into residence

By Derek Bowen
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjnAm_0eK1IJHk00

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating the death of a man Saturday night.

At 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 6900-block of Forest Terrace after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence. Once on the scene, officers found an adult male dead after suffering a gunshot wound.

Police then found another man shot nearby. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Detectives do not have a suspect or motive in either case.

Those with information can remain anonymous by calling Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Information can also be shared with investigators by using P3 Tips app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Police investigating fatal shooting in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Centreville late Monday night. Police tweeted about the incident around 11:30 a.m. Monday night along Bodley Square. FCPD has only identified the victim as a man and said the suspect ran away from the scene. Officers found several guns during their investigation. […]
CENTREVILLE, VA
WDVM 25

Hagerstown police searching for shooting suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police are looking for the individual who allegedly shot a man, grazing his leg, at the area of 7 E. Washington Street on Monday evening. Police responded to the above listed area for a report of a single shot fired. Upon arrival, HPD found 30-year-old Donta Louis of Hagerstown with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Police ID victim from Lakeforest Mall stabbing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police identified 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado of Gaithersburg as the victim killed in the Lakeforest Mall stabbing Monday morning. For previous coverage from WDVM on this fatal stabbing click here. Police responded to the mall at the 700 block of Russell Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Police recruit and wife dead in apparent double suicide

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are calling it a double suicide as a police recruit and his wife are both dead after both seem to have had self-inflicted gunshot wounds Feb. 19. Officers were called to the home at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday after Fairfax County Police Department recruit Matthew Farberov, 28, […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Landover, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Deadly stabbing at Lakeforest Mall

UPDATE 4:59 p.m. — According to police, around 11 a.m., a 911 call was received for the assault in Lakeforest Mall. Upon police arrival, they found a 23-year-old male mall employee with stab wounds near the mall’s food court. He was transported to a hospital with the critical condition but later died. The suspect is […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

150 grams of cocaine found in traffic stops

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spent this past weekend getting multiple drugs off the streets. More than 150 grams of cocaine and the street value of 20,000 dollars are now off of the streets. Deputies said they could take these drugs off the streets through the traffic stops that […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Police#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Three-year-old hit by car

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In Western Maryland, a three-year-old was hit by a car outside Bester Elementary School. According to the Washington County Dispatch, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.What led to the crash is still under investigation – by the Hagerstown Police Department. Dispatch said the child had nonlife-threatening injuries.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Arrest made in WV robberies

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — After multiple Breaking’s to businesses’ in Martinsburg, police have arrested Shawn J. Nicely, 44-years-old. During the last few weeks, officers from the Martinsburg Police Department have responded to many Breaking and Enterings to businesses in Martinsburg, WV. A heavyset man who used force to enter the shop after-hours, throughout the nights, […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WDVM 25

80-year-old woman’s belongings vanish

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Mitchell Harper reached out to PIX11 News after his 80-year-old mother’s personal items vanished.  Helen Harper is a patient at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, recovering after fracturing her leg.  On Jan. 21, Helen Harper went to a doctor’s appointment with a specialist; a medical transport service picked up Harper and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WDVM 25

Crews battle two-alarm apartment blaze in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in Southwest D.C. early Tuesday morning, fire officials confirm. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the complex along G St SW just before 2:30 a.m., and are still at the scene investigating as of 5:45 a.m. Early reports confirm at least […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy