Police find man shot after crashing into residence
LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating the death of a man Saturday night.
At 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 6900-block of Forest Terrace after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence. Once on the scene, officers found an adult male dead after suffering a gunshot wound.
Police then found another man shot nearby. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Detectives do not have a suspect or motive in either case.
Those with information can remain anonymous by calling Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Information can also be shared with investigators by using P3 Tips app.
