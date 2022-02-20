ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2022 Guild Member Salon Show

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

A diverse assortment of work in a...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Actors Guild needing donations for costumes for upcoming show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild is looking for help with its upcoming show, “A Few Good Men.”. The Actors Guild is looking for funds to rent costumes for its upcoming play. The costumes are for 16 actors who will be dressed as Marine and Navy personnel. The...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Guild#Gallery
ReporterHerald.com

Longmont Artists’ Guild’s spring show spotlights over 130 eclectic pieces

Last week, after snow blanketed streets and buildings, The Longmont Artists’ Guild’s Spring Art Show and Sale returned to The Great Frame Up. With more than 130 pieces of art by over 30 creatives, this is one of LAG’s largest displays, featuring everything from intricate works made with colored pencil to graphite illustrations.
LONGMONT, CO
dbltap.com

Guild Honor Banner Lost Ark: How to Support a Guild

As in any MMOARPG, joining a guild in Lost Ark can be very beneficial if the members in it are actively looking to complete goals to improve its status. An essential part of making a difference in a Guild in Lost Ark is making daily donations, which is where Guild Honor Banners enter the mix. As such, here is a breakdown of Guild Honor Banners in Lost Ark.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Meet the Shoshone Tribe Member Working as Consultant for the Show

When Taylor Sheridan embarks on a project, authenticity is key. He’s spoken about this and so have many others who work on set of both “1883” and “Yellowstone.” This is why producers for “1883” decided to hire a Native American consultant to help distinguish the different native tribes. That’s where Lacy Bacon comes in. She’s a Shoshone tribe member who was hired as a consultant for the production.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Hollywood Guilds Playing It Safe, Will Require Proof Of Vaccinations At Awards Shows

Hollywood’s guilds are playing it safe this awards season. Proof of vaccinations will be required for all those attending the SAG Awards, the DGA Awards, the Producers Guild Awards, the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, the Art Directors Guild Awards and the Cinematographers Guild’s Publicists Awards Luncheon. And it’s only fitting since Hollywood’s unions were among the first unions in the nation to allow employers to require vaccinations as a condition of employment, which made a safe return to work possible during the two-year-long Covid pandemic. The WGA is playing it safest of all: its awards, set for March...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KATU.com

Guild Mortgage Supporting CCA JoyMakers

All February, Children’s Cancer Association is teaming up with friends like Guild Mortgage to create joy for seriously ill kids and teens who need more than medicine to heal. Anthony Urbina from Guild Mortgage joined us to share more about their involvement with JoyMakers. For more information, visit katu.com/cca.
CHARITIES
dbltap.com

How to Leave a Guild in Lost Ark

How to leave a guild in Lost Ark is something that many players seem to be wondering about at the moment now that the MMOARPG has been released early in North America, Latin America and Europe for those who own any of the four Founder's Packs available for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is sharing new details about her debut solo EP. The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a schedule for the mini album, Face, on Thursday. Solar will share the cover art for the album on Feb. 28...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
KNOE TV8

- North Louisiana Quilters' Guild 2022 Quilt Show

Snack foods like nachos, hotdogs, and snow cones are many people’s favorites. Ro Ro’s Snack Shack in Farmerville takes those to new levels. Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils 2022 plans. Updated: 18 hours ago. New events coming to the Twin Cities include a college baseball and...
MONROE, LA
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Continues to Work on His Dream Car

Everyone has a dream in life. And for Tim Allen, it’s to build his dream car. On February 23, the famous actor and comedian uploaded a nine-minute video to his YouTube Channel. In the video, he takes viewers through the process of building his one-of-a-kind vehicle. Let’s take a look below.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy