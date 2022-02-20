Macron and Putin agree to take action to preserve peace —Elysee

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a call on Sunday on the need to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, Macron’s office said on Sunday.

The two countries’ foreign ministers will meet in the coming days to that effect and will work on a possible summit at the highest level with Russia, Ukraine and allies to establish a new security order in Europe, the Elysee palace said.

Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by David Goodman

