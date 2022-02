STARKVILLE - #4 Mississippi State will look to prevent a three-game sweeping at the hands of #24 Long Beach State. The Dirt Bags have been outstanding on the mound and the Bulldog offense has struggled as a result. State was shutout on Friday, 3-0, and then lost by ten runs on Saturday, 13-3. The start has been less than ideal for the Diamond Dawgs. If Mississippi State needed a reminder that the national championship season of 2021 is over, then the Dirt Bags have provided that and then some. Last year is last year.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO