ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Portland's Normandale Park, police say

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjrd6_0eK1HNqr00
timnewman/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was killed and five others were injured on Saturday in a shooting at a park in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Normandale Park in northeast Portland at about 8 p.m. local time, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

"When officers arrived they located a female victim who was deceased," the department said. "Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time."

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Normandale Park sits near the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street, in the city's Rose City Park Neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

10-year-old recorded in the bathroom at Texas Golden Corral restaurant

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, are warning parents to be alert after a child was filmed inside the bathroom of a restaurant. In a news release, officers said the 10-year-old was using the bathroom when they saw someone “holding a cellphone and recording the child from underneath the stall.” Police said the incident happened Saturday and warned parents to watch their children at all times.
EL PASO, TX
WOKV

Two arrested after driving stolen semi on 100-mile chase from Ohio to Indiana

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. — Two people accused of leading police on a chase spanning two states and 100 miles before firing shots at a SWAT team have been arrested. Nick Mingus and Michael McGee are accused of stealing a semi-truck just after midnight in Riverside, Ohio, WHIO reported. Shortly after the theft, officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver of the truck refused to stop and instead got onto Interstate 75 north, while firing shots at police, Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon told WHIO.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
WOKV

Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights "chose to do nothing" as a fellow officer squeezed the life out of Floyd, a prosecutor said in her closing argument Tuesday. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren't trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd's rights.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WOKV

Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. His hostage was safe, police said. “We can confirm that the hostage taker is out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WOKV

Mother arrested in Kentucky accused of abandoning son with autism in Ohio

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A woman accused of abandoning her six-year-old son in Ohio on Thursday was arrested in Kentucky on Saturday on an unrelated charge. Members of the Georgetown Police Department in Scott County, Kentucky, arrested Heather Nicole Adkins at a gas station for an unpaid fine from 2011, WXIX reported. Adkins was allegedly banging on car windows when police were called.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WOKV

BYU students displaced from dorm after homemade rocket fuel explodes

PROVO, Utah — Some students at Brigham Young University were forced out of their dorms because of a fire that was started by a resident making rocket fuel. The 22-year-old man told police he was trying to recreate something he saw online by trying to make rocket fuel in his kitchen, CNN reported.
PROVO, UT
WOKV

Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam and said there was “an ongoing hostage situation” in the shop on one of the Dutch capital's most popular squares. Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#City Park#Abc News#Abc Audio
WOKV

Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Lawyers in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly narcotics raid that left Breonna Taylor dead returned to court Tuesday to finish an extended jury selection process. The attorneys will attempt to winnow down a pool of 48...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy