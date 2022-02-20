Family Dollar Issues Voluntary Recall After Rat Infestation At Distribution Center

BOSTON (CBS) – The FDA is issuing a warning for customers who shop at Family Dollar.

The discount chain is recalling some medications, food, cosmetics, and medical devices. Complete details can be found on the FDA website.

Family Dollar said there is evidence of a rodent infestation at one of its distribution sites. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Rodent activity could pose a risk for salmonella.

The chain is initiating a voluntary recall of the products that were stored and shipped to 404 locations from its West Memphis, Ark. distribution center from January 1 until the current date.

Customers with questions can call Family Dollar Customer Service at (844) 636-7687.