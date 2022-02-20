Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in New York

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in New York on Tripadvisor .

#30. American Airpower Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 1230 New Hwy Hangar 3, Farmingdale, NY 11735-1546

#29. Kingston Uptown Historic District

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Green and John Streets, Kingston, NY 12401

#28. Women's Rights National Historical Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Natural History Museums

- Address: 136 Fall St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148-1517

#27. Opus 40

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Type of activity: Parks, Art Museums

- Address: 356 George Sickle Rd, Saugerties, NY 12477

#26. Staten Island Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 1000 Richmond Ter Building M, Staten Island, NY 10301-1114

#25. National Comedy Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (279 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 203 W 2nd St, Jamestown, NY 14701-4903

#24. The Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 60 Morgan Rd, Binghamton, NY 13903-3667

#23. Motorcyclepedia Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 250 Lake St, Newburgh, NY 12550-5262

#22. Hudson Beach Glass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 162 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508-2706

#21. Historic Richmond Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306-1125

#20. Dia Beacon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums

- Address: 3 Beekman St, Beacon, NY 12508-2521

#19. Hudson River Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 50 Rondout Lndg, Kingston, NY 12401-6092

#18. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,520 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Libraries

- Address: 4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538-1917

#17. Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 310 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502-4764

#16. Corning Museum of Glass

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,777 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 Museum Way, Corning, NY 14830-2253

#15. Phelps Mansion Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 191 Court St, Binghamton, NY 13901-3503

#14. New York Transit Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (962 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Corner of Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

#13. Lyndhurst

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 635 S Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591-6499

#12. New York State Capitol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites

- Address: State St., Albany, NY 12207

#11. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,660 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 25 Main St, Cooperstown, Otsego, NY 13326-1330

#10. USS Slater DE-766

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: Broadway and Quay Street, Albany, NY 12202-1002

#9. Boldt Castle and Yacht House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,980 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

#8. Snug Harbor Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1000 Richmond Ter, Staten Island, NY 10301-1114

#7. Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Military Bases & Facilities

- Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo, NY 14202-4114

#6. Brooklyn Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,601 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites

- Address: 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238-6099

#5. Erie Canal Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 318 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13202-1106

#4. New York State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas

- Address: Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12230

#3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (54,669 reviews)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Art Museums

- Address: 1000 5th Ave, New York City, NY 10028-0198

#2. The Strong National Museum of Play

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,169 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1 Manhattan Square Dr, Rochester, NY 14607-3941

#1. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95,420 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 180 Greenwich St World Trade Center, New York City, NY 10007-0089

