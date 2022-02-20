ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Highest-rated museums in New York

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUKaq_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in New York

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in New York on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374HSm_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#30. American Airpower Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 1230 New Hwy Hangar 3, Farmingdale, NY 11735-1546
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCq5n_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#29. Kingston Uptown Historic District

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: Green and John Streets, Kingston, NY 12401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpYUI_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#28. Women's Rights National Historical Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Natural History Museums
- Address: 136 Fall St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148-1517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiAI9_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#27. Opus 40

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Type of activity: Parks, Art Museums
- Address: 356 George Sickle Rd, Saugerties, NY 12477
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNHkP_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#26. Staten Island Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Type of activity: Children's Museums
- Address: 1000 Richmond Ter Building M, Staten Island, NY 10301-1114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DozKw_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#25. National Comedy Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 203 W 2nd St, Jamestown, NY 14701-4903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S65XM_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#24. The Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Type of activity: Children's Museums
- Address: 60 Morgan Rd, Binghamton, NY 13903-3667
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0C4r_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#23. Motorcyclepedia Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 250 Lake St, Newburgh, NY 12550-5262
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx22b_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#22. Hudson Beach Glass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 162 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508-2706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzhtH_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#21. Historic Richmond Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306-1125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKfez_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#20. Dia Beacon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums
- Address: 3 Beekman St, Beacon, NY 12508-2521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rf0Gy_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#19. Hudson River Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
- Address: 50 Rondout Lndg, Kingston, NY 12401-6092
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W08En_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#18. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,520 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Libraries
- Address: 4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538-1917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CByE_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#17. Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 310 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502-4764
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuNMa_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#16. Corning Museum of Glass

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,777 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1 Museum Way, Corning, NY 14830-2253
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in New York, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRT9C_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#15. Phelps Mansion Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
- Address: 191 Court St, Binghamton, NY 13901-3503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZ2aA_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#14. New York Transit Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (962 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: Corner of Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnWuB_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#13. Lyndhurst

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
- Address: 635 S Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591-6499
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bicgC_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#12. New York State Capitol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites
- Address: State St., Albany, NY 12207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0I7O_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#11. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,660 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 25 Main St, Cooperstown, Otsego, NY 13326-1330
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwuan_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#10. USS Slater DE-766

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: Broadway and Quay Street, Albany, NY 12202-1002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyxT8_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#9. Boldt Castle and Yacht House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,980 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erPyq_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#8. Snug Harbor Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1000 Richmond Ter, Staten Island, NY 10301-1114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yx414_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#7. Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Military Bases & Facilities
- Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo, NY 14202-4114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwkMJ_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#6. Brooklyn Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,601 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites
- Address: 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238-6099
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: New York is the #2 most unionized state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T16gc_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#5. Erie Canal Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 318 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13202-1106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2v4W_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#4. New York State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas
- Address: Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPikc_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (54,669 reviews)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Art Museums
- Address: 1000 5th Ave, New York City, NY 10028-0198
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocEbH_0eK1Go6300
Tripadvisor

#2. The Strong National Museum of Play

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,169 reviews)
- Type of activity: Children's Museums, History Museums
- Address: 1 Manhattan Square Dr, Rochester, NY 14607-3941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95,420 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 180 Greenwich St World Trade Center, New York City, NY 10007-0089
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in New York

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. and allies step up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine

MOSCOW/DONETSK/WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies sought to step up sanctions pressure on Russia on Wednesday over the deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades. The Ukrainian military said one soldier had...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden's Ukraine speech pushes sanctions on Russian banks. That's not going to stop Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved Russia troops into the breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent states on Monday and slamming Ukraine as illegitimately taken from Russia. With as many as 190,000 Russian troops now positioned at or over the border and the Russian parliament granting Putin the power to use troops abroad, the Kremlin has laid the groundwork for large-scale military action.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Corning, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Farmingdale, NY
The Hill

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion. In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin 's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy."
POTUS
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Oil prices near $100 a barrel and stocks sink as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near. Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Brooklyn Museum#National Museum#New York Transit Museum#New York State Museum#Military Museums#Historic Sites#Natural History#Staten Island Children
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

U.S. women's soccer players settle equal pay lawsuit

The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
SOCCER
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy