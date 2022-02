Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Nevada

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Nevada on Tripadvisor .

#30. The Way It Was Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 113 S C St, Virginia City, NV 89440-9800

#29. Nevada Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 160 W Liberty St Prices, Reno, NV 89501-1916

#28. Genoa Courthouse Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#27. Springs Preserve

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas

- Address: 333 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107-4372

#26. The National Atomic Testing Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,581 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 755 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119-7363

#25. Northeastern Nevada Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1515 Idaho St, Elko, NV 89801-4021

#24. Sparks Heritage Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 820 Victorian Ave, Sparks, NV 89431-5077

#23. Left of Center Art Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 2207 W Gowan Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032-7989

#22. The Planetarium

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Observatories & Planetariums

- Address: 3200 E Cheyenne Ave Community College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas, NV 89030-4228

#21. The Neon Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,126 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2010

#20. Counts Kustoms

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,012 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2714 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1004

#19. Humboldt Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 175 Museum Way, Winnemucca, NV 89445-2651

#18. Pinball Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,873 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1610 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119-6550

#17. Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (968 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 600 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1563

#16. Nevada State Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 2180 S Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701-5552

#15. Shelby American, Inc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,472 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 6405 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3211

#14. California Trail Historic Interpretive Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (258 reviews)

- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, History Museums

- Address:

#13. Beatty Museum & Historical Society

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

#12. Goldwell Open Air Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Highway 374, Beatty, NV 89003

#11. Nevada State Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 600 Yucca St, Boulder City, NV 89005-1702

#10. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,507 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

#9. Clark County Heritage Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (701 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1830 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89002-8502

#8. Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 15 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027-4754

#7. Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1305 Arizona St, Boulder City, NV 89005-2613

#6. Virgin Valley Heritage Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 35 W. Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027

#5. The Washoe Club Haunted Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 112 S C St, Virginia City, NV 89440-9800

#4. Nevada State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums

- Address: 600 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701-4004

#3. The Mob Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,540 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 300 Stewart Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2956

#2. Don Laughlin's Classic Car Collection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,088 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 500 S Casino Dr Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort, Laughlin, NV 89029

#1. National Automobile Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,769 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 10 S Lake St, Reno, NV 89501-1558

