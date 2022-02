An ugly brawl broke out following Saturday’s college basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers. After Wisconsin won the game 77-63, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard in the handshake line. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked the brawl.

