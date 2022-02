Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Montana

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Montana on Tripadvisor .

#30. Range Riders Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4303 State Road 446, Miles City, MT 59301

#29. Old Montana Prison Complex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1106 Main St, Deer Lodge, MT 59722-1426

#28. Rare Jackson Hole Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 60 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001-8630

#27. Museum of the Yellowstone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 104 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758-9506

#26. Gallatin History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 317 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715-4576

#25. Beneath the Streets

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 120 3rd Ave, Havre, MT 59501-3519

#24. Depot Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 57 Railroad Street, Columbia Falls, MT 59912

#23. Montana Historical Society Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 225 N Roberts St, Helena, MT 59601-4514

#22. MBMG Mineral Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#21. Western Heritage Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 2822 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2305

#20. Miracle of America Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 36094 Memory Ln, Polson, MT 59860-8446

#19. Museum of the Plains Indian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Junction of US 2 and 89 West, Browning, MT 59417

#18. Hockaday Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 302 2nd Ave E, Kalispell, MT 59901-4942

#17. The Brookover Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 125 N Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001-8681

#16. Going to the Sun Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 137 Central Ave Corner of 2nd and Highway 93, Whitefish, MT 59937-2553

#15. Northwest Montana History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 124 2nd Ave E, Kalispell, MT 59901-4569

#14. C.M. Russell Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: 400 13th St N, Great Falls, MT 59401-1498

#13. Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 225 N Cache Street, Jackson, WY 83001

#12. Yellowstone Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 401 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101-1290

#11. Copper King Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 219 W Granite St, Butte, MT 59701-9235

#10. Fort Missoula Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums

- Address: Bldg. 322 Fort Missoula, Missoula, MT 59804

#9. Sunti World Art Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 345 Spokane Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937-2665

#8. American Computer & Robotics Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 2023 Stadium Drive Suite 1-A, Bozeman, MT 59715-0613

#7. Images of Nature by Thomas Mangelsen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (279 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 170 N Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001-8681

#6. World Museum of Mining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 155 Museum Way, Butte, MT 59701

#5. Conrad Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 330 Woodland Ave, Kalispell, MT 59901-4606

#4. Moss Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 914 Division St, Billings, MT 59101-1921

#3. Aerial Fire Depot and Smokejumper Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 5765 W Broadway St Aerial Fire Depot, Missoula International Airport, Missoula, MT 59808-9361

#2. Museum of the Rockies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,834 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 600 W Kagy Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59717-2730

#1. National Museum of Wildlife Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,993 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: 2820 Runguis Rd, Jackson, WY 83001

