Highest-rated museums in Mississippi

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Mississippi on Tripadvisor .

#30. Tupelo Veteran's Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 689 Rutherford Road, Tupelo, MS 38801

#29. Marshall County Historical Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 220 E College Ave, Holly Springs, MS 38635-3122

#28. Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 528 Bloom St, Jackson, MS 39202-4005

#27. Gallery 782 Co-Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 782 Water St, Biloxi, MS 39530-4222

#26. Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 792A Howard Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530

#25. Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 504 Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507-2905

#24. The Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums

- Address: 335 Coleman Ave, Waveland, MS 39576-4123

#23. Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 501 W Linden St, Corinth, MS 38834-4605

#22. Stan Streets Hambone Art Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 111 E 2nd St, Clarksdale, MS 38614-4205

#21. Alice Moseley Folk Art and Antique Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: Historic Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520

#20. Museum of Mississippi History

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 222 North St Suite 1206, Jackson, MS 39201-1808

#19. Eudora Welty House and Garden

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 1119 Pinehurst Pl, Jackson, MS 39202-1812

#18. Mississippi Agricultural & Forestry Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1150 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4728

#17. Mississippi Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 380 S Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39201-4007

#16. Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Libraries

- Address: 395 Hardy Road Mitchell Memorial Library, Starkville, MS 39762

#15. Old Capitol Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 100 S State St, Jackson, MS 39201-4400

#14. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport, MS 39507-1310

#13. Lauren Rogers Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 565 N 5th Ave, Laurel, MS 39440-3410

#12. L & N Historic Train Depot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Speciality Museums

- Address: 1928 Depot Way, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520-4548

#11. Rosalie Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (752 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: Corner of Canal and Orleans Street, Natchez, MS 39120

#10. Mississippi Armed Forces Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 1001 Lee AVE W Building 850, Hattiesburg, MS 39407-0001

#9. Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums

- Address: 386 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530-4503

#8. Walter Anderson Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 510 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564-4632

#7. U.S.S. Cairo Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,488 reviews)

- Type of activity: Ships, History Museums

- Address: Vicksburg National Military Park 3201 Clay Street, Vicksburg, MS 39183-3495

#6. Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 115 1st St, Biloxi, MS 39530-4703

#5. The Delta Blues Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (581 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1 Blues Alley Ln, Clarksdale, MS 38614-4336

#4. Mississippi Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 2145 Museum Blvd, Jackson, MS 39202-6000

#3. Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,592 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 306 Elvis Presley Dr, Tupelo, MS 38804-2812

#2. Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 2148 Riverside Dr, Jackson, MS 39202-1353

#1. Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums

- Address: 222 North Street, Jackson, MS 39201

