Highest-rated museums in Minnesota

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Minnesota on Tripadvisor .

#30. Glensheen, The Historic Congdon Estate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,261 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 3300 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55804-2010

#29. Weisman Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 333 E River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55455-0367

#28. Grand Portage National Monument

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (333 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 170 Mile Creek Rd, Grand Portage, MN 55605-3012

#27. The Works Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 9740 Grand Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420-4225

#26. Minnesota Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 10 7th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102-1104

#25. Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665 reviews)

- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Speciality Museums

- Address: 600 Canal Park Drive, Duluth, MN 55802-3102

#24. Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 28 Moose Pond Dr, Grand Marais, MN 55604-2058

#23. Forest History Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 2609 County Road 76, Grand Rapids, MN 55744-8646

#22. State School Orphanage Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 540 W Hills Cir, Owatonna, MN 55060-4701

#21. Foshay Tower

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 821 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2929

#20. Spam Museum and Visitor Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (673 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 101 3rd Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912-3442

#19. Wings of the North Air Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 10100 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55347-4016

#18. Schell's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Breweries

- Address: 1860 Schells Rd, New Ulm, MN 56073-3834

#17. The Museum of Russian Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 5500 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1933

#16. James J. Hill House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (501 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 240 Summit Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55102-2194

#15. Runestone Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

- Address: 206 Broadway St, Alexandria, MN 56308-1417

#14. Split Rock Lighthouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Lighthouses

- Address: 3713 Split Rock Lighthouse Rd, Two Harbors, MN 55616-2020

#13. Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 330 8th St, Walnut Grove, MN 56180-1114

#12. Historic Fort Snelling

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 200 Tower Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55111-4037

#11. American Swedish Institute

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (499 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 2600 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407-1090

#10. International Wolf Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (696 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas

- Address: 1396 Highway 169, Ely, MN 55731-8129

#9. Pottery Museum of Red Wing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums

- Address: 240 Harrison St, Red Wing, MN 55066-2085

#8. North American Bear Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 1926 Highway 169, Ely, MN 55731-8130

#7. Minnesota Marine Art Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (499 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 800 Riverview Dr, Winona, MN 55987-2272

#6. Red Wing Shoe Store & Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 315 Main St, Red Wing, MN 55066-2322

#5. Paisley Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (658 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 7801 Audubon Rd, Chanhassen, MN 55317-8205

#4. Minnesota History Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 345 Kellogg Blvd W, Saint Paul, MN 55102-1903

#3. Mill City Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,548 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 704 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-2163

#2. Science Museum of Minnesota

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,116 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

- Address: 120 Kellogg Blvd W, Saint Paul, MN 55102-1202

#1. Minneapolis Institute of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,363 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404-3506

