Public Health

United Kingdom says people with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate

By Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
LONDON — People with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back. Prime...

