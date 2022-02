Penn’s transgender swimmer Lia Thomas brought the national spotlight to the Ivy League Championships over the weekend and left as a champion in three different races. Thomas won the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events during the course of the week as she gets ready for the NCAA Championships in March. Thomas swam a 47.63 in the 100, 1:43.12 in the 200, and 4:37.32 in the 500. While Thomas finished with the quickest times in the Ivy Championships, the transgender swimmer wasn’t the fastest in the nation.

