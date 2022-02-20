ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated museums in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM6Ip_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Texas

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Texas on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwlYy_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#30. Perot Museum of Nature and Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,560 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdY37_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#29. Science Spectrum Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 2579 S Loop 289 Ste 250, Lubbock, TX 79423-1400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YI2DW_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#28. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,805 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 2943 Smu Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-2563
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDZpI_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#27. Fort Duncan Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums
- Address: 310 Bliss St, Eagle Pass, TX 78852-5151
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JLNl_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#26. Blue Bell Creameries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833-4413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ0W9_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#25. Spindletop - Gladys City Boomtown Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd., Beaumont, TX 77705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siAXp_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#24. Judd Foundation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 104 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTaLD_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#23. Space Center Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,402 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058-3145
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZMyL_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#22. Bullock Texas State History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,728 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1800 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-1342
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2yki_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#21. Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1500 W Interstate 20, Midland, TX 79701-2041
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZMA8_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#20. National Videogame Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 8004 Dallas Pkwy Ste. 300, Frisco, TX 75034-4003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngrap_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#19. National Ranching Heritage Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (461 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 3121 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79409-4103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQsnQ_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#18. Dr Pepper Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,692 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 300 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76701-2115
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9oey_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#17. Frontier Texas!

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (549 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 625 N 1st St, Abilene, TX 79601-6041
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciaPr_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#16. Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201-4116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41a0Eh_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mayborn Museum Complex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums
- Address: 1300 S University Parks Dr, Waco, TX 76706-1716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wD9Dt_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#14. LBJ Presidential Library

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,414 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
- Address: 2313 Red River St., Austin, TX 78705-5737
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOcmd_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#13. Children's Museum Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,649 reviews)
- Type of activity: Children's Museums
- Address: 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004-7112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkuwG_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#12. Kimbell Art Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,664 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107-2792
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpPF4_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#11. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,713 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 1001 Bissonnet St Add Parking Locations, Prices, Houston, TX 77005-1803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCd21_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#10. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,234 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Libraries
- Address: 1000 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX 77845-3906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgtRE_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Alamo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,249 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205-2606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuJ7p_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#8. Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (647 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 4341 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t50RV_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Buddy Holly Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1801 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401-5128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hdtcv_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#6. Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,074 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 100 Texas Ranger Trl I-35 and University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76706-1209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3he6Jx_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#5. National Museum of the Pacific War

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,761 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums
- Address: 340 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624-4612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FE2oY_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#4. USS Lexington Museum on the Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,378 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums
- Address: 2914 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402-1116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyC9H_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#3. Waco Mammoth National Monument

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,168 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 6220 Steinbeck Bend Dr, Waco, TX 76708-5338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04z6V5_0eK1FdQH00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,160 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Houston Museum of Natural Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,056 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums
- Address: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030-1718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

