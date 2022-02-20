Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Texas

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Texas on Tripadvisor .

#30. Perot Museum of Nature and Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,560 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201-1704

#29. Science Spectrum Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2579 S Loop 289 Ste 250, Lubbock, TX 79423-1400

#28. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,805 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2943 Smu Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-2563

#27. Fort Duncan Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 310 Bliss St, Eagle Pass, TX 78852-5151

#26. Blue Bell Creameries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833-4413

#25. Spindletop - Gladys City Boomtown Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd., Beaumont, TX 77705

#24. Judd Foundation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 104 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843

#23. Space Center Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,402 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058-3145

#22. Bullock Texas State History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,728 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1800 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-1342

#21. Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1500 W Interstate 20, Midland, TX 79701-2041

#20. National Videogame Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 8004 Dallas Pkwy Ste. 300, Frisco, TX 75034-4003

#19. National Ranching Heritage Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (461 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 3121 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79409-4103

#18. Dr Pepper Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,692 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 300 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76701-2115

#17. Frontier Texas!

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (549 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 625 N 1st St, Abilene, TX 79601-6041

#16. Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201-4116

#15. Mayborn Museum Complex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 1300 S University Parks Dr, Waco, TX 76706-1716

#14. LBJ Presidential Library

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,414 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 2313 Red River St., Austin, TX 78705-5737

#13. Children's Museum Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,649 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004-7112

#12. Kimbell Art Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,664 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107-2792

#11. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,713 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1001 Bissonnet St Add Parking Locations, Prices, Houston, TX 77005-1803

#10. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,234 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Libraries

- Address: 1000 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX 77845-3906

#9. The Alamo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,249 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205-2606

#8. Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (647 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4341 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110-1901

#7. The Buddy Holly Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1801 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401-5128

#6. Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,074 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 100 Texas Ranger Trl I-35 and University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76706-1209

#5. National Museum of the Pacific War

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,761 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 340 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624-4612

#4. USS Lexington Museum on the Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,378 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 2914 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402-1116

#3. Waco Mammoth National Monument

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,168 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 6220 Steinbeck Bend Dr, Waco, TX 76708-5338

#2. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,160 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301

#1. The Houston Museum of Natural Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,056 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030-1718

