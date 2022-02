Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Michigan

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Michigan on Tripadvisor .

#30. S.S. City of Milwaukee/ USCGC Acacia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Ships

- Address: 99 Arthur St # (US31, Manistee, MI 49660-1101

#29. Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 435 West South Street Entrances Are Located On South & Lovell Streets, Kalamazoo, MI 49007-5102

#28. Museum Ship Valley Camp

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Aquariums

- Address: 501 E Water St, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783-2038

#27. Dr. John Harvey Kellogg Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 480 Van Buren St W, Battle Creek, MI 49037-2339

#26. Flint Institute of Arts

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1120 E Kearsley St, Flint, MI 48503-1915

#25. Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (679 reviews)

- Type of activity: Lighthouses, History Museums

- Address: 526 N Huron Ave Mackinaw City, MI 49701, Mackinaw City, MI 49701-9727

#24. Michigan Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 260 Dyckman Ave, South Haven, MI 49090-1065

#23. Fort Mackinac

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,062 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites

#22. Lakenenland Sculpture Park

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (555 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Parks

- Address:

#21. Mount Pleasant Discovery Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 5093 E Remus Rd, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858-9369

#20. Grand Rapids Public Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (705 reviews)

- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums, History Museums

- Address: 272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5351

#19. University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 1105 N University Ave Biological Science Building, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1085

#18. University of Michigan Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 525 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1354

#17. Greenfield Village

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,530 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 20900 Oakwood Blvd at The Henry Ford, Dearborn, MI 48124-4088

#16. Michigan Heroes Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 1250 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI 48734

#15. Castle Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 500 Federal Ave, Saginaw, MI 48607-1253

#14. R.E. Olds Transportation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 240 Museum Dr, Lansing, MI 48933-1905

#13. Ziibiwing Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 6650 E Broadway Rd, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858-8950

#12. The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (547 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 461 Piquette St, Detroit, MI 48202-3547

#11. Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 1680 Martin St, Bay City, MI 48706-4091

#10. USS Silversides Submarine Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1346 Bluff St, Muskegon, MI 49441-1089

#9. Colonial Michilimackinac

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (935 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Parks

#8. Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (477 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 220 E Ann St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104-1445

#7. Impression 5 Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 200 Museum Dr, Lansing, MI 48933-1914

#6. Michigan History Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 702 W Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48915-1609

#5. Gerald R. Ford Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5353

#4. Kalamazoo Valley Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 230 N Rose St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007-5803

#3. The Henry Ford

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,538 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124-5029

#2. Motown Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,092 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 2648 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48208-1237

#1. Detroit Institute of Arts

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,937 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202-4094

