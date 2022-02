Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Maryland

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Maryland on Tripadvisor .

#30. Bayside History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4025 4th St, North Beach, MD 20714-4064

#29. USS Torsk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Ships

- Address: 501 E Pratt St Baltimore Inner Harbor, Pier 3, Baltimore, MD 21202-3574

#28. Carroll County Farm Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 500 S Center St, Westminster, MD 21157-5664

#27. Annmarie Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Gardens

- Address: 13470 Dowell Rd, Solomons, MD 20688-4070

#26. Great Blacks in Wax Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1601 E North Ave # 03, Baltimore, MD 21213-1409

#25. Ripley's Believe it or Not! Ocean City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 401 S Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842-4028

#24. The Observation Gallery at BWI Marshall

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 7050 Friendship Rd Adjacent to B/C Security Checkpoint, Glen Burnie, MD 21240-2005

#23. Washington County Rural Heritage Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 7313 Sharpsburg Pike Washington County Agricultural Education Center, Boonsboro, MD 21713-2431

#22. Port Discovery Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (402 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 35 Market Pl, Baltimore, MD 21202-4002

#21. Allegany Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3 Pershing St, Cumberland, MD 21502-3046

#20. Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 216 Emory St, Baltimore, MD 21230-2235

#19. College Park Aviation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1985 Cpl. Frank Scott Drive, College Park, MD 20740-2000

#18. B&O Ellicott City Station Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3711 Maryland Ave Intersection of Maryland Ave and Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043-4993

#17. Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 813 S Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842-4088

#16. Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21740-6495

#15. National Cryptologic Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 8290 Colony Seven Road Annapolis Junction, Maryland, Baltimore, MD 20701

#14. Calvert Marine Museum and Drum Point Lighthouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (421 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Lighthouses

- Address: 14200 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons, MD 20688-3212

#13. National Museum of Civil War Medicine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 48 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701-5628

#12. Maryland Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 601 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230-3803

#11. National Capital Radio and Television Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2608 Mitchellville Rd, Bowie, MD 20716-1392

#10. Baltimore Museum of Industry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1415 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230-5100

#9. The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4155 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732-5116

#8. Bruce Snake Gabrielson's Surf Art Gallery and Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 5005 Bayside Rd, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732-4057

#7. Glenstone Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 12100 Glen Rd, Potomac, MD 20854-6326

#6. B&O Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (837 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 901 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21223-2699

#5. Baltimore Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (808 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore, MD 21218-3898

#4. Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,032 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 213 N Talbot St Navy Point, St. Michaels, MD 21663-2103

#3. American Visionary Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,622 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 800 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230-3940

#2. The Walters Art Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,451 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 600 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-5118

#1. U.S. Naval Academy

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,942 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Military Bases & Facilities

- Address: 121 Blake Rd Armel - Leftwich Visitor Center, Annapolis, MD 21402-1300

