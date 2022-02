Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Indiana

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Indiana on Tripadvisor .

#30. Indiana State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (512 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 650 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2725

#29. Fanimation Antique Fan Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 10983 Bennett Pkwy, Zionsville, IN 46077-9187

#28. Hamilton County Sheriff's Residence & Jail

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Reviews

#27. Grissom Air Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 1000 W Hoosier Blvd, Peru, IN 46970-3723

#26. Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 914 E Main St, New Albany, IN 47150-5841

#25. Indiana Military Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 715 S 6th Street Rd, Vincennes, IN 47591-9246

#24. Indiana War Memorial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (654 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Monuments & Statues

- Address: 51 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

#23. Model T Ford Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 309 N 8th St, Richmond, IN 47374-3034

#22. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (592 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1600 Wayne St, Auburn, IN 46706-3509

#21. Old Lighthouse Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 Washington Park Marina, Michigan City, IN 46361

#20. Hesston Steam Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1201 E 1000 N, La Porte, IN 46350-8642

#19. Lake County Historical Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: Courthouse Square, Suite 205, Crown Point, IN 46307-3925

#18. Haan Museum of Indiana Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 920 State St, Lafayette, IN 47905-1215

#17. Santa Claus Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 69 N State Road 245, Santa Claus, IN 47579-6363

#16. Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201-6743

#15. Barker Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, History Museums

- Address: 631 Washington St, Michigan City, IN 46360-3419

#14. Seiberling Mansion

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1200 W Sycamore St, Kokomo, IN 46901-4386

#13. WonderLab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 308 W 4th St, Bloomington, IN 47404-5120

#12. Terre Haute Childrens Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums

- Address: 727 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807-3203

#11. The Eiteljorg Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (849 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 500 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2707

#10. Minnetrista

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1200 N Minnetrista Pkwy, Muncie, IN 47303-2925

#9. Clabber Girl Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 900 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807-3208

#8. Studebaker National Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (591 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Educational sites

- Address: 201 Chapin St, South Bend, IN 46601-2521

#7. RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 21565 Executive Pkwy, Elkhart, IN 46514-9693

#6. Candles Holocaust Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1532 S 3rd St, Terre Haute, IN 47802-1012

#5. USS LST Ship Memorial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 610 NW Riverside Drive, Evansville, IN 47708

#4. French Lick West Baden Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 469 S Maple St Suite 103, French Lick, IN 47432-1006

#3. Indianapolis Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,452 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 4000 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208-4196

#2. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,817 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Auto Racing Tracks

- Address: 4750 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222-2550

#1. Children's Museum of Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,908 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-4716

