Highest-rated museums in Pennsylvania

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor .

#30. Ephrata Cloister

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 632 W Main St at the intersection of Rt. 272 and Rt. 322, Ephrata, PA 17522-1717

#29. Cathedral of Learning

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (967 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

#28. The Little Old House of Make Believe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 140 E Richardson Ave, Langhorne, PA 19047-2857

#27. Mack Trucks Historical Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 2402 Lehigh Pkwy S, Allentown, PA 18103-2900

#26. Choo Choo Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 226 Gap Rd Route 741 East, Strasburg, PA 17579-1478

#25. Thomas T. Taber Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums

- Address: 858 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701-5824

#24. Senator John Heinz History Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,418 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1212 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4208

#23. Old Jail Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (540 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 128 W Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-1933

#22. Frazetta Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 141 Museum Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

#21. United States Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Libraries

- Address: 950 Soldiers Dr, Carlisle, PA 17013-5021

#20. National Museum of Industrial History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 602 E 2nd St, Bethlehem, PA 18015-1354

#19. Reading Public Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 500 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19611-1425

#18. The Andy Warhol Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,592 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 117 Sandusky St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5890

#17. The Amish Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 199 Hartman Bridge Rd Ronks, PA 17572, Ronks, PA 17579

#16. Landis Valley Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2451 Kissel Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601-4809

#15. America On Wheels Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 5 N Front St, Allentown, PA 18102-5303

#14. Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,668 reviews)

- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Battlefields

- Address: 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325-7034

#13. Carnegie Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,649 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-4007

#12. Bicycle Heaven

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (895 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1800 Preble & Columbus Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

#11. American Helicopter Museum and Educational Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1220 American Blvd, West Chester, PA 19380-3445

#10. Barnes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,341 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3602

#9. Philadelphia Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,305 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130-2302

#8. AACA Museum, Inc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (816 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 161 Museum Dr, Hershey, PA 17033-2462

#7. Duquesne Incline

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,250 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Trams

- Address: 1197 W Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1003

#6. Asa Packer Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (620 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: Packer Hill Avenue, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

#5. Steamtown National Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (875 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 350 Cliff St, Scranton, PA 18503

#4. SteelStacks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015-1347

#3. National Civil War Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,120 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1 Lincoln Cir, Harrisburg, PA 17103-2411

#2. The Hershey Story Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,764 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 63 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033-1502

#1. Eastern State Penitentiary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,344 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 2124 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130-2603

