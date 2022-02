Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Kansas

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Kansas on Tripadvisor .

#30. Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2350 Petefish Dr, Lawrence, KS 66045-7506

#29. Kansas City Automotive Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 15095 W 116th St, Olathe, KS 66062-1098

#28. National Orphan Train Complex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 300 Washington St, Concordia, KS 66901-1716

#27. Biodiversity Institute & Natural History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

#26. US Cavalry Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 205 Henry Ave, Fort Riley, KS 66442-7008

#25. Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 720 N 4th St, Kansas City, KS 66101-2908

#24. Johnson County Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, History Museums

- Address: 8788 Metcalf Ave Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, Overland Park, KS 66212-2041

#23. Kansas Museum of History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 6425 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66615-1099

#22. Mid-America Air Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

#21. Evah C. Cray Historical Home

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 805 N 5th St, Atchison, KS 66002-1807

#20. OZ Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Speciality Museums

- Address: 511 Lincoln St, Wamego, KS 66547-1633

#19. Pizza Hut Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: S Perimeter Rd, Wichita, KS 67260-0001

#18. Spencer Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1301 Mississippi St, Lawrence, KS 66045-7595

#17. Kansas Aviation Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3350 S George Washington Blvd, Wichita, KS 67210-2194

#16. C.W. Parker Carousel Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 320 S Esplanade St, Leavenworth, KS 66048-1585

#15. Wichita Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1400 W Museum Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203-3296

#14. Booth Family Hall of Athletics

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1651 Naismith Dr Allen Fieldhouse‎, Lawrence, KS 66045-4069

#13. Sternberg Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 3000 Sternberg Dr, Hays, KS 67601-2006

#12. Dwight D. Eisenhower Library and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (879 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 200 SE 4th St, Abilene, KS 67410-2900

#11. Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Farms

- Address: 1200 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061-3002

#10. Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 255 N Roosevelt St, Wichita, KS 67208-3720

#9. Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 223 N Terrace St, Atchison, KS 66002-2525

#8. Strataca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Mines

- Address: 3650 E Avenue G, Hutchinson, KS 67501-8200

#7. Rolling Hills Zoo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas

- Address: Reviews

#6. Museum of World Treasures

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 835 E 1st St N, Wichita, KS 67202-2791

#5. Flint Hills Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums

- Address: 315 S 3rd St, Manhattan, KS 66502-6205

#4. Exploration Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 300 N McLean Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203-5901

#3. Boot Hill Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 500 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City, KS 67801-4350

#2. Old Cowtown Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 1865 W Museum Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203-3295

#1. Evel Knievel Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (430 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2047 SW Topeka Blvd At Historic Harley-Davidson, Topeka, KS 66612-1462

