Highest-rated museums in South Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Tripadvisor

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in South Carolina on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUGnw_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#30. Nash Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 13 Harbourside Ln Ste 2H Shelter Cove Harbour, Hilton Head, SC 29928-3576
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTdmN_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#29. Fort Mill History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 107 Clebourne St, Fort Mill, SC 29715-1742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVr80_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#28. The Sandbox Interactive Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Type of activity: Children's Museums
- Address: 18 Pope Ave Ste A, Hilton Head, SC 29928-4791
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6pP3_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#27. Daufuskie Island Historical Foundation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 44 Old Haig Point Rd, Daufuskie Island, SC 29915-9216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJBtZ_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#26. Warbird Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums
- Address: Farrow Parkway Market Common Area, Myrtle Beach, SC 29576
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300A0M_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#25. Heyward House Museum & Welcome Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 70 Boundary St, Bluffton, SC 29910-7011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUUSP_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#24. Gibbes Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums
- Address: 135 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyCM2_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#23. Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 3100 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4858
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBXLB_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#22. Museum of York County

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums
- Address: 4621 Mount Gallant Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732-9637
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCEJm_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Williams Mansion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,538 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 16 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2724
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jz0Jq_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#20. Ripley's Believe It or Not!

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,090 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 901 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3750
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTaE8_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#19. Wheels of Yesteryear

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 413 Hospitality Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-9411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUm9q_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#18. South Carolina State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3041
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWWWr_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#17. Edmondston-Alston House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (959 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 21 E Battery St, Charleston, SC 29401-2740
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Qw72_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#16. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Religious Sites
- Address: 90 Hasell St, Charleston, SC 29401-1418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwCRu_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#15. Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 607 27th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJs6a_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#14. Heyward-Washington House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 87 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401-2503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0om1qe_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#13. Warren Lasch Conservation Center - H.L. Hunley Submarine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (838 reviews)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, History Museums
- Address: 1250 Supply St Bldg 255, North Charleston, SC 29405-2219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pQ7b_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#12. North Charleston and American LaFrance Fire Museum and Educational Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 4975 Centre Pointe Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418-6991
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkULu_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#11. Pat Conroy Literary Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (301 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 601 Bladen St, Beaufort, SC 29902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiyOs_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Charleston Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,060 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Natural History Museums
- Address: 360 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403-6297
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081e9r_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#9. Old Slave Mart Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,493 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 6 Chalmers St, Charleston, SC 29401-3005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrW0G_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#8. Hollywood Wax Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,268 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1808 21st Ave N Unit A, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7472
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7Dqm_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#7. Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,414 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 122 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPLgm_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#6. Nathaniel Russell House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,978 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 51 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2536
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFvOf_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#5. BMW Zentrum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9z8B_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Brookgreen Gardens

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,932 reviews)
- Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums
- Address: 1931 Brookgreen Dr U.S. Hwy 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576-5072
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvNK4_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#3. Coastal Discovery Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,171 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 70 Honey Horn Drive North End, Hilton Head, SC 29926
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLvxG_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#2. Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,513 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums
- Address: 40 Patriots Point Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464-4377
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2Szy_0eK1FVJL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Fort Sumter National Monument

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,685 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Military Bases & Facilities
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

