Highest-rated museums in South Carolina

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in South Carolina on Tripadvisor .

#30. Nash Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 13 Harbourside Ln Ste 2H Shelter Cove Harbour, Hilton Head, SC 29928-3576

#29. Fort Mill History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 107 Clebourne St, Fort Mill, SC 29715-1742

#28. The Sandbox Interactive Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 18 Pope Ave Ste A, Hilton Head, SC 29928-4791

#27. Daufuskie Island Historical Foundation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 44 Old Haig Point Rd, Daufuskie Island, SC 29915-9216

#26. Warbird Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: Farrow Parkway Market Common Area, Myrtle Beach, SC 29576

#25. Heyward House Museum & Welcome Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 70 Boundary St, Bluffton, SC 29910-7011

#24. Gibbes Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: 135 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2217

#23. Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 3100 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4858

#22. Museum of York County

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

- Address: 4621 Mount Gallant Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732-9637

#21. The Williams Mansion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,538 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 16 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2724

#20. Ripley's Believe It or Not!

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,090 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 901 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3750

#19. Wheels of Yesteryear

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 413 Hospitality Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-9411

#18. South Carolina State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3041

#17. Edmondston-Alston House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (959 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 21 E Battery St, Charleston, SC 29401-2740

#16. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Religious Sites

- Address: 90 Hasell St, Charleston, SC 29401-1418

#15. Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 607 27th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3161

#14. Heyward-Washington House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 87 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401-2503

#13. Warren Lasch Conservation Center - H.L. Hunley Submarine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (838 reviews)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, History Museums

- Address: 1250 Supply St Bldg 255, North Charleston, SC 29405-2219

#12. North Charleston and American LaFrance Fire Museum and Educational Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4975 Centre Pointe Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418-6991

#11. Pat Conroy Literary Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (301 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 601 Bladen St, Beaufort, SC 29902

#10. The Charleston Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,060 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Natural History Museums

- Address: 360 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403-6297

#9. Old Slave Mart Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,493 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 6 Chalmers St, Charleston, SC 29401-3005

#8. Hollywood Wax Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,268 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1808 21st Ave N Unit A, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7472

#7. Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,414 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 122 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2103

#6. Nathaniel Russell House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,978 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 51 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2536

#5. BMW Zentrum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#4. Brookgreen Gardens

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,932 reviews)

- Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums

- Address: 1931 Brookgreen Dr U.S. Hwy 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576-5072

#3. Coastal Discovery Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,171 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 70 Honey Horn Drive North End, Hilton Head, SC 29926

#2. Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,513 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 40 Patriots Point Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464-4377

#1. Fort Sumter National Monument

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,685 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Military Bases & Facilities

