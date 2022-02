Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Ohio

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Ohio on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: States where people in Ohio are getting new jobs

Tripadvisor

#30. Wagner-Hagans Auto Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 476 E Kossuth St Add Email Address, Columbus, OH 43206-2364

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Sherman House Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 137 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130-3713

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Columbus Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3886

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Alan Cottrill Sculpture Studio & Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 110 S 6th St, Zanesville, OH 43701-3609

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Cleveland Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 1 Wade Oval Dr University Circle, Cleveland, OH 44106-1701

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio

Tripadvisor

#25. Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 5798 County Road 77, Berlin, OH 44610

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Sarah's Vineyard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Wineries & Vineyards

- Address: 1204 W Steels Corners Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223-3115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 8070 Tylersville Rd, West Chester, OH 45069-2507

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Otherworld

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: 5819 Chantry Dr, Columbus, OH 43232-4764

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Warren County Historical Society

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 105 S Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036-1707

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Imagination Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 Discovery Way, Toledo, OH 43604-1579

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Frank Lloyd Wright's Westcott House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 85 S Greenmount Ave, Springfield, OH 45505-1150

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Campus Martius Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 601 2nd St, Marietta, OH 45750-2122

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Castle Noel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (540 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 260 S Court St, Medina, OH 44256-2202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Cincinnati Museum Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,816 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 1301 Western Ave Union Terminal, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1138

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Ohio

Tripadvisor

#15. Merry-Go-Round Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 301 Jackson St, Sandusky, OH 44870-2621

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. USS Cod Submarine Memorial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Monuments & Statues

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Yoder's Amish Home

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 6050 State Route 515, Millersburg, OH 44654-9489

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. National Museum of the Great Lakes

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (347 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1701 Front St, Toledo, OH 43605-1481

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,030 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 50 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3413

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio

Tripadvisor

#10. COSI (Center of Science and Industry)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,436 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 333 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2738

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Pro Football Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,168 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Sports Camps & Clinics

- Address: 2121 George Halas Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708-2699

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. American Sign Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1330 Monmouth St, Cincinnati, OH 45225-1344

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Cincinnati Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,079 reviews)

- Type of activity: Ballets, Art Museums

- Address: 953 Eden Park Dr In Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1557

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Toledo Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,191 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 2445 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43620-1500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Ohio

Tripadvisor

#5. National Museum of the US Air Force

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,955 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH 45433-7102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. A Christmas Story House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,209 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 3159 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44109-1803

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Cleveland Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,497 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1797

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,620 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites

- Address: 1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43203-2040

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,595 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd Main Terminal, Cleveland, OH 44114-1023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Least educated counties in Ohio