Highest-rated museums in Illinois

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Illinois on Tripadvisor .

#30. Galena / Jo Daviess County Historical Society and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 211 S Bench St, Galena, IL 61036-2203

#29. Quincy Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1601 Maine St, Quincy, IL 62301-4264

#28. Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2218 N Prospect Rd, Peoria, IL 61603-2126

#27. Naper Settlement

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 523 S Webster St, Naperville, IL 60540-6517

#26. Elgin History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 360 Park St, Elgin, IL 60120-4455

#25. Field Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,733 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605-2827

#24. Cedarhurst Center for the Arts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Type of activity: Paint & Pottery Studios, Art Museums

- Address: 2600 Richview Road, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

#23. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, History Museums

- Address: 9603 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077-1095

#22. Chicago Athenaeum International Sculpture Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 201 Schaumburg Ct, Schaumburg, IL 60193-1878

#21. SciTech Hands On Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 18 W Benton St, Aurora, IL 60506-6013

#20. National Great Rivers Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: #2 Locks and Dam Way, Alton, IL 62002

#19. Rock Island Arsenal Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 3500 N Avenue Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, IL 61299-5000

#18. Joliet Area Historical Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 204 N Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60432-4007

#17. McLean County Museum of History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 200 N Main St, Bloomington-Normal, IL 61701-3912

#16. Kohl Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 2100 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026-8074

#15. Discovery Center Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 711 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103-7204

#14. The Button Room

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4072 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031-2849

#13. Peoria Riverfront Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 222 SW Washington St, Peoria, IL 61602-2500

#12. DuPage Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 301 N Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540-4537

#11. Cantigny Park

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (578 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 1S151 Winfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189-3353

#10. Graue Mill & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3800 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523-2738

#9. Museum of Science and Industry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11,023 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637-2093

#8. Halim Time & Glass Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1560 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL 60201-4234

#7. World's Tallest Man Statue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2810 College Ave, Alton, IL 62002-4742

#6. Fabyan Villa Museum & Japanese Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1925 S Batavia Ave, Geneva, IL 60134-3309

#5. Museum of Hummels

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 9513 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018-4905

#4. Lincoln Home National Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,791 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 413 S 8th St, Springfield, IL 62701-1905

#3. Caterpillar Visitors Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 110 SW Washington St, Peoria, IL 61602-2501

#2. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,473 reviews)

- Type of activity: Libraries, History Museums

- Address: 212 N 6th St Northeast corner of 6th and Jefferson, Springfield, IL 62701-1004

#1. The Art Institute of Chicago

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24,140 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603-6110

