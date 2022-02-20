Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Kentucky

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Kentucky on Tripadvisor .

#30. Cumberland Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 649 S 10th St, Williamsburg, KY 40769-1647

#29. Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 215 Sutton St, Maysville, KY 41056-1109

#28. Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2590 Richmond St Post Office Box 1467, Renfro Valley, KY 40456

#27. South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 200 W Water St, Glasgow, KY 42141-1738

#26. McCreary County Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1 Henderson Street, Stearns, KY 42647

#25. Kentucky Science Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 727 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2681

#24. Treasure Trove Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 817 and 901 Mammoth Cave Road, Cave City, KY 42127

#23. The Great American Dollhouse Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (357 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 344 Swope Dr Danville, Kentucy, Danville, KY 40422-1253

#22. Aviation Heritage Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: Basil Griffin Park 1855 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

#21. Historic RailPark & Train Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 401 Kentucky St Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42101-1260

#20. Frazier History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (797 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 829 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2619

#19. Old Bardstown Village Civil War Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 310 E Broadway St, Bardstown, KY 40004-1566

#18. The Speed Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 2035 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40208-1812

#17. Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, State Parks

- Address: 998 Levi Jackson Mill Rd, London, KY 40744-8325

#16. 21c Museum Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums

- Address: 700 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2634

#15. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 120 Sycamore Rd, Lexington, KY 40502-1842

#14. William Arnold Log House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 224 S Main St 105 S Main St, Williamstown, KY 41097-1207

#13. Creation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,304 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

- Address: 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd, Petersburg, KY 41080-9364

#12. Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

#11. Mary Todd Lincoln House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (726 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 578 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1642

#10. Dinosaur World

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (588 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 711 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, KY 42127-8437

#9. Swope's Cars of Yesteryear Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1100 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701-2534

#8. Muhammad Ali Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,261 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY 40202-2939

#7. Conrad-Caldwell House Museum (Conrad's Castle)

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (653 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 1402 St James Ct, Louisville, KY 40208-2127

#6. Kentucky Horse Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,670 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, State Parks

- Address: 4089 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40511-8400

#5. The National Quilt Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,014 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY 42001-0714

#4. National Corvette Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,931 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 350 Corvette Dr I-65, Exit 28, Bowling Green, KY 42101-9134

#3. Ark Encounter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,176 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY 41097-7504

#2. Kentucky Derby Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,354 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 704 Central Ave, Louisville, KY 40208-1212

#1. Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,630 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 800 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2620

