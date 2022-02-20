ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Highest-rated museums in Kentucky

Tripadvisor

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Kentucky on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrUHg_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#30. Cumberland Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 649 S 10th St, Williamsburg, KY 40769-1647
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EniYO_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#29. Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 215 Sutton St, Maysville, KY 41056-1109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROnEb_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#28. Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 2590 Richmond St Post Office Box 1467, Renfro Valley, KY 40456
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZDhc_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#27. South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 200 W Water St, Glasgow, KY 42141-1738
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jly4Y_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#26. McCreary County Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1 Henderson Street, Stearns, KY 42647
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXg54_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#25. Kentucky Science Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums
- Address: 727 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2681
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ps5bf_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#24. Treasure Trove Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 817 and 901 Mammoth Cave Road, Cave City, KY 42127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xunQh_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Great American Dollhouse Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 344 Swope Dr Danville, Kentucy, Danville, KY 40422-1253
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpcpT_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#22. Aviation Heritage Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: Basil Griffin Park 1855 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcoQE_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#21. Historic RailPark & Train Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 401 Kentucky St Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42101-1260
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ovmoh_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#20. Frazier History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (797 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 829 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2619
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIJ8V_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#19. Old Bardstown Village Civil War Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 310 E Broadway St, Bardstown, KY 40004-1566
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1SGx_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Speed Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 2035 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40208-1812
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofair_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#17. Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, State Parks
- Address: 998 Levi Jackson Mill Rd, London, KY 40744-8325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAbt7_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#16. 21c Museum Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums
- Address: 700 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCouj_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#15. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 120 Sycamore Rd, Lexington, KY 40502-1842
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302pqX_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#14. William Arnold Log House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 224 S Main St 105 S Main St, Williamstown, KY 41097-1207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBOeV_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#13. Creation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,304 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums
- Address: 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd, Petersburg, KY 41080-9364
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIyiR_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#12. Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUv0M_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#11. Mary Todd Lincoln House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (726 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 578 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCwv2_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#10. Dinosaur World

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (588 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 711 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, KY 42127-8437
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdQUH_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#9. Swope's Cars of Yesteryear Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1100 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701-2534
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtkYg_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#8. Muhammad Ali Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,261 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY 40202-2939
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6KGM_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#7. Conrad-Caldwell House Museum (Conrad's Castle)

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (653 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 1402 St James Ct, Louisville, KY 40208-2127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHTqn_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#6. Kentucky Horse Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,670 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, State Parks
- Address: 4089 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40511-8400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIDKy_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#5. The National Quilt Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,014 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY 42001-0714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjZDE_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#4. National Corvette Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,931 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 350 Corvette Dr I-65, Exit 28, Bowling Green, KY 42101-9134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGvjB_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ark Encounter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,176 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY 41097-7504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGyGs_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kentucky Derby Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,354 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 704 Central Ave, Louisville, KY 40208-1212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8wSi_0eK1FSfA00
Tripadvisor

#1. Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,630 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 800 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

