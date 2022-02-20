ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Highest-rated museums in Maine

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Maine on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZstCe_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#30. Katahdin Cruises and Moosehead Marine Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 12 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME 04441-3401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huQF7_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#29. Penobscot Marine Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 2 Church St, Searsport, ME 04974-3352
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neuZM_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#28. First Families Kennebunkport Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 8 Maine St, Kennebunkport, ME 04046-6015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Khu6W_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#27. Colby College Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 5600 Mayflower Hl, Waterville, ME 04901-8856
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drStb_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#26. Frances Perkins Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (9 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 170A Main St, Damariscotta, ME 04543-4670
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26l3n5_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#25. Monhegan Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSLFU_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#24. Kittery Historical & Naval Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums
- Address: 200 Rogers Road Extension, Kittery, ME 03904
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1iYp_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#23. Ogunquit Museum of American Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 543 Shore RD, Ogunquit, ME 03907
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juf0V_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#22. The Telephone Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: Reviews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjyKM_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#21. the rock & art shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 36 Central St, Bangor, ME 04401-5106
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTgjy_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#20. 5th Maine Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 45 Seashore Ave, Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108-1311
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtZVG_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#19. Museum L-A

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 35 Canal St Bates Mill Complex, Lewiston, ME 04240-7740
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNtUZ_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#18. Maine Lighthouse Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Lighthouses
- Address: 1 Park Dr, Rockland, ME 04841-3437
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OB5Tz_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#17. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 49 Thames St, Portland, ME 04101-5243
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mQvR_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#16. Owls Head Transportation Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 117 Museum Street, Owls Head, ME 04854
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLJcx_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#15. Maine Discovery Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Type of activity: Children's Museums
- Address: 74 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401-6304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWF9d_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#14. Jan Kilburn Watercolor Studio and Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 168 Bristol Rd, Damariscotta, ME 04543-4005
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HxqH_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#13. Kefauver Studio & Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 144 Bristol Rd, Damariscotta, ME 04543-4005
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqNTA_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#12. Stanwood Homestead Museum and Bird Sanctuary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: Route 3, Ellsworth, ME 04605-2502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBj4p_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#11. Umbrella Cover Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 62 Island Ave, Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108-1221
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfxyM_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#10. Maine Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 243 Washington St, Bath, ME 04530-1638
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpPEG_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#9. Somesville Historical Museum and Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 2 Oak Hill Rd, Mount Desert Island, ME 04660-6309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074K8w_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bowdoin College Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waNet_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#7. Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 226 Maine St, Brunswick, ME 04011-3303
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQZ6X_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#6. Maine State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums
- Address: 230 State St, Augusta, ME 04330-6845
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFmtY_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#5. Seashore Trolley Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (395 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historical & Heritage Tours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bcPt_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#4. Farnsworth Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (976 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Art Museums
- Address: 16 Museum St, Rockland, ME 04841-2867
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pk86H_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cole Land Transportation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 405 Perry Rd, Bangor, ME 04401-6725
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naKyq_0eK1FRmR00
Tripadvisor

#2. Victoria Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (768 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 109 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101-4504
Tripadvisor

#1. Portland Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,534 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 7 Congress Sq, Portland, ME 04101-1119
