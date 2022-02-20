Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Maine

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Maine on Tripadvisor .

#30. Katahdin Cruises and Moosehead Marine Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 12 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME 04441-3401

#29. Penobscot Marine Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 2 Church St, Searsport, ME 04974-3352

#28. First Families Kennebunkport Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 8 Maine St, Kennebunkport, ME 04046-6015

#27. Colby College Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 5600 Mayflower Hl, Waterville, ME 04901-8856

#26. Frances Perkins Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (9 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 170A Main St, Damariscotta, ME 04543-4670

#25. Monhegan Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#24. Kittery Historical & Naval Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 200 Rogers Road Extension, Kittery, ME 03904

#23. Ogunquit Museum of American Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 543 Shore RD, Ogunquit, ME 03907

#22. The Telephone Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Reviews

#21. the rock & art shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 36 Central St, Bangor, ME 04401-5106

#20. 5th Maine Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 45 Seashore Ave, Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108-1311

#19. Museum L-A

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 35 Canal St Bates Mill Complex, Lewiston, ME 04240-7740

#18. Maine Lighthouse Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Lighthouses

- Address: 1 Park Dr, Rockland, ME 04841-3437

#17. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 49 Thames St, Portland, ME 04101-5243

#16. Owls Head Transportation Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 117 Museum Street, Owls Head, ME 04854

#15. Maine Discovery Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 74 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401-6304

#14. Jan Kilburn Watercolor Studio and Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 168 Bristol Rd, Damariscotta, ME 04543-4005

#13. Kefauver Studio & Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 144 Bristol Rd, Damariscotta, ME 04543-4005

#12. Stanwood Homestead Museum and Bird Sanctuary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Route 3, Ellsworth, ME 04605-2502

#11. Umbrella Cover Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 62 Island Ave, Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108-1221

#10. Maine Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 243 Washington St, Bath, ME 04530-1638

#9. Somesville Historical Museum and Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 2 Oak Hill Rd, Mount Desert Island, ME 04660-6309

#8. Bowdoin College Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

#7. Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 226 Maine St, Brunswick, ME 04011-3303

#6. Maine State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums

- Address: 230 State St, Augusta, ME 04330-6845

#5. Seashore Trolley Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (395 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historical & Heritage Tours

#4. Farnsworth Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (976 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Art Museums

- Address: 16 Museum St, Rockland, ME 04841-2867

#3. Cole Land Transportation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 405 Perry Rd, Bangor, ME 04401-6725

#2. Victoria Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (768 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 109 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101-4504

#1. Portland Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,534 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 7 Congress Sq, Portland, ME 04101-1119

