Highest-rated museums in North Carolina

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in North Carolina on Tripadvisor .

#30. Museum of Coastal Carolina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 21 E Second St, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469-7615

#29. The Folk Art Center (Southern Highland Craft Guild)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,382 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Libraries

- Address: Milepost 382 Blue Ridge Parkway Southern Highland Craft Guild, Asheville, NC 28815

#28. Lexington Glassworks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (960 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 81 S Lexington Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3309

#27. Hickory Aviation Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 3101 9th Avenue Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601-8646

#26. Bellamy Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (596 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 503 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401-4634

#25. Mystery Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Mysterious Sites

- Address: 129 Mystery Hill Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605-9549

#24. Whalehead in Historic Corolla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 1100 Club Way, Corolla, NC 27927

#23. Swain County Heritage Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 12 Everett St, Bryson City, NC 28713-0930

#22. North Carolina Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (867 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 315 Front St, Beaufort, NC 28516-2124

#21. Museum of Life + Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (906 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 433 W Murray Ave, Durham, NC 27704-3101

#20. North Carolina History Center - Tryon Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (918 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 529 S Front St, New Bern, NC 28562-5601

#19. Catawba Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Type of activity: Aquariums, Children's Museums

- Address: 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601-5168

#18. Wright Brothers National Memorial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,272 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

#17. The Andy Griffith Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 218 Rockford St, Mount Airy, NC 27030-4662

#16. Mountain Farm Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

#15. Discovery Place Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,471 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 301 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2138

#14. The Carolina Basketball Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 450 Skipper Bowles Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-3433

#13. Asheville Pinball Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (891 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 Battle Sq Ste 1A, Asheville, NC 28801-2731

#12. NASCAR Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,407 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 400 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202-2343

#11. Wheels Through Time Transportation Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,414 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#10. North Carolina Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,804 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 2110 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607-6433

#9. Currituck Beach Lighthouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,211 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 1101 Corolla Village Road, Corolla, NC 27927

#8. Oconaluftee Indian Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (957 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 218 Drama Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

#7. Airborne and Special Operations Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,079 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 100 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28301-4806

#6. Smoky Mountain Trains Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 100 Greenlee St, Bryson City, NC 28713-7993

#5. Museum of the Cherokee Indian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,511 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Highway 441 and Drama Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

#4. Greensboro Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,285 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 4301 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455-1899

#3. International Civil Rights Center & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,581 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 134 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2604

#2. North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,293 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 11 W Jones St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1029

#1. Biltmore

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,899 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 1 Lodge Street, Asheville, NC 28803-2662

